Gain real world experience with CAB internships

2024 Producer Communications Intern Katelyn Engel traveled to Texas to capture video and photos for a feature story published in the Angus Journal. Photo courtesy Certified Angus Beef

Intern

“Step out of your comfort zone.” “Accept the challenge.” “Ask for help.” As their summer at Certified Angus Beef came to an end, those are the words of advice the 2024 CAB interns gave.

Just as those interns did, current college students can gain real-world experience on CAB’s communications and marketing teams next summer. Four internships, geared toward students pursuing careers in agriculture communications, marketing and digital media, are available for summer 2025: producer communications, multimedia, social media and marketing. Applications are accepted through Oct. 27, 2024.

For 10 to 12 weeks, interns are valued members of the team, supporting the organization in its communication and marketing efforts.

“We want our interns to get as much out of this experience as we do,” said Kylee Sellnow, senior content manager. “Our internship program offers intentional, individual feedback with opportunities for the position to be tailored to their interests. From day one, we’ll provide interns with experiences that make them feel like integral parts of our team.”

Students who are strong communicators, detail-oriented, and eager to learn should consider applying. Interns will work as valuable team members, contributing to news stories, website content, social media posts and photography and videography to further develop communication skills, build portfolios and prepare for careers. The positions are based at the brand’s home office in Wooster, Ohio, with opportunities to travel for project work.

“The experiences and learning opportunities that Certified Angus Beef offers are unmatched,” said Katelyn Engel, 2024 producer communications summer intern.

“If you’re looking to gain more experience, this is an opportunity you want to have,” said Kelley Chase, 2024 public relations and communications intern.

Depending on focus area, interns will interact with all brand audiences, including ranchers, retail partners, chefs and media contacts. Interns may travel across the country to gather video content, capture photos and write feature stories highlighting farmers, ranchers and brand ambassadors. The multimedia intern assists with photo and video shoots and editing for campaigns. The marketing intern meets with brand partners and assembles promotional items for them to use in their retail or foodservices businesses.

Past work completed by CAB interns has been used on the brand’s social media, website, press releases and featured at the brand’s annual conference.

“It’s motivating to see the passion that employees have for this brand and for the beef industry as a whole,” said Laney Reasner, 2024 sales and marketing summer intern.

The application requires a cover letter, resume and a link to an online portfolio showcasing work samples. Additionally, interns must answer open-response questions specific to their area of interest. For more information, visit the CABcattle.com/internship .