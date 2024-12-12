Huckabee Sanders tells Kennedy, Rollins she wants SNAP waiver

Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday informed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Brooke Rollins, President-elect Trump’s choices as Health and Human Services and Agriculture secretaries, that she will ask for a waiver for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program “that would support fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs and protein and prohibit using SNAP for junk food.”

Huckabee Sanders informed Kennedy and Rollins of her plans in a letter to them.

She wrote that SNAP “is undermining the health of millions of Americans, on the taxpayer’s dime, by encouraging families to eat highly processed, unhealthy junk food.

“In fact, soda, unhealthy snacks, candy and dessert account for nearly 23%, or $25 billion, of all SNAP purchases. Given the relationship between junk food and poor health, our federal food assistance policies are fueling obesity, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and a wide range of chronic health conditions across America.”

Huckabee Sanders added that Trump’s choice to head the National Institutes of Health, “Jay Bhattacharya, and his Stanford colleagues estimated that prohibiting sugary drinks and soda from SNAP would prevent obesity in 141,000 kids and Type 2 diabetes in 240,000 adults.”

Limiting what SNAP participants can buy is controversial among anti-hunger advocates and nutritionists. In general, anti-hunger advocates have opposed any restrictions while nutritionists have favored restrictions.

Kennedy is a critic of ultra-processed foods. Rollins’ views on the subject are unknown, but she will be under pressure from the agriculture and food industries to defend the status quo.