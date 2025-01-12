K-State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory advises vigilance for emerging cattle parasite

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is advising livestock producers to be vigilant for a new red blood cell parasite that has been diagnosed in calves imported to Kansas.

The parasite, Theileria orientalis Ikeda , causes anemia and other serious health issues in cattle. It has been present in the eastern U.S. for some time but was only recently diagnosed for the first time in Kansas, after affected calves were purchased and imported to Kansas from the east for feeding.

The disease is primarily spread through multi-use needles and insects, with the Asian longhorned tick identified as the primary vector. This tick, although not yet found in Kansas, has been detected in Missouri, Arkansas and a county in northwestern Oklahoma bordering Labette County in Kansas.

“The environmental conditions in eastern Kansas are suitable for the Asian longhorned tick,” said Gregg Hanzlicek, KSVDL associate director and professor of diagnostic medicine/pathobiology. “If it’s not here already, this tick will likely be in Kansas in the near future, and with the tick comes Theileria.”

Cattle infected with Theileria orientalis Ikeda may exhibit a variety of clinical symptoms, including:

• Anorexia (loss of appetite)

• Lethargy

• Difficulty breathing (dyspnea)

• Yellowing of the mucous membranes (icterus)

• Sudden death in severe cases

KSVDL urges livestock producers to be vigilant and consider this emerging pathogen if these signs are observed in cattle of any age.

Producers are further advised to exercise caution when importing cattle, especially from regions where the parasite has been diagnosed.

Further information on the parasite, including testing information, is available at ksvdl.org . KSVDL has also posted a webinar on the parasite available on their YouTube channel at youtube.com/@KStateVDL . Producers who need further guidance should contact KSVDL Client Care at (866) 512-5650.