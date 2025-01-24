NCGA releases targets to increase agricultural competitiveness

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The National Corn Growers Association published its 2025 Corn Competitiveness Report providing a roadmap for the incoming Trump administration and the new Congress to bolster the economic outlook for farmers and rural America. The report comes as corn growers are forecasted to face a third year of negative returns in 2025.



“The U.S. is a corn-producing superpower, growing about one-third of the world’s corn and doing so more sustainably than anywhere else on earth,” the report noted. “But the future of this American-grown powerhouse is in jeopardy as costly and burdensome regulations and outdated, unfavorable policies hinder American corn farmers’ market access resulting in high costs and low market prices.”



According to the report, the U.S. can turbocharge American competitiveness by focusing on six key targets:

Increasing global market access for U.S. corn

Expanding the use of U.S. corn in ethanol

Strengthening farm risk management

Preserving the American farm family legacy and farmland access

Protecting access to agricultural innovations

Strengthening use of U.S. corn in American products



The report provides specific examples of the ways in which the U.S. can achieve these targets. These include developing new foreign markets, passing legislation that will expand consumer access to higher blends of ethanol, ensuring sensible regulations are in place and extending estate tax exemptions.

​​​​​​​”If the United States is going to build the greatest economy in history, supporting American corn farmers is foundational,” the report noted. “Corn growers need an environment where they can be innovative, productive and profitable. An environment with unobstructed access to necessary inputs, management tools and markets.”

Corn grower leaders argue that a change in Washington offers an opportunity to address these challenges. They say by following the report’s recommendations, the Trump administration and Congress can boost the economy and ensure American corn growers are competitive on the world stage.

Find the report at https://tinyurl.com/u7bf6cfy .