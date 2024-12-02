NE WIFE is offering scholarships

Nebraska WIFE is a grassroots organization dedicated to improving profitability in production agriculture. Each scholarship will be for $2,000, awarded as $1,000 per semester for one year only.

These scholarships are available to women living in Nebraska and enrolling in a Nebraska higher-education facility for her first year. The applicant must be studying in an agricultural-related field.

Applications to all higher-education institutes in Nebraska will be considered.

Cynthia Thomsen is a long-time member of Nebraska WIFE. She has served as Nebraska WIFE president as well as holding various positions in National WIFE.

Thomsen is a champion in promoting women in the agriculture fields. She and her late husband, Gale, farmed in central Nebraska. Thomsen is currently living in Fairmont where she continues to promote opportunities for women in agriculture through the NE WIFE organization.

Applications are due by March 15, 2025.

To receive an application form or for more information, contact Donna at donnab6519@windstream.net or Pam at (308) 737-7840.