Nebraska Extension commercial pesticide training dates set for North Platte

Nebraska Extension will host commercial pesticide training for applicators who are seeking to recertify at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center. Courtesy photo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Nebraska Extension will offer commercial pesticide training for applicators who are seeking to recertify at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

The training program will offer a variety of dates for initial training and recertification for those interested in participating. All sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m., but it is recommended to arrive in a timely manner to check in.

There are several options for applicators that wish to recertify. They can attend an in-person training session, complete an online recertification training program, or attend a Nebraska Extension program or an industry-sponsored meeting such as the Nebraska Extension Crop Production Clinics, the Nebraska Turf Conference, the Nebraska Mosquito and Vector Association Conference and the Nebraska Aviation Trades Association Convention.

The difference between a commercial applicator and a noncommercial applicator is important to recognize while considering commercial pesticide training.

A noncommercial applicator is a licensed applicator who applies restricted-use pesticides only on lands owned or controlled by their employer or for a governmental agency or subdivision of the state. This type of applicator also includes any person using restricted or general use pesticides for community-wide outdoor vector control on behalf of a political subdivision of the state.

A commercial applicator is a licensed applicator who uses any restricted-use pesticides on a contractual or for hire basis. This type of applicator also includes any person using restricted or general use pesticides for hire or compensation for lawn care, structural pest control, or community-wide outdoor vector control.

The registration fee for in-person training and online recertification training is $95. To register for the training programs and order educational materials, please register by contacting pested@unl.edu .

For questions or additional information, please contact Dave Boxler at (308) 696-6721.

Initial Training Dates Categories Offered

Feb. 6 — categories offered 00, 01, 03, 05, 07 ,09

March 6 — categories offered00, 01, 04, 07, 08, 08w

April 8 — categories offered00, 01, 04, 05, 11, 14

Recertification Training Dates Categories Offered

Feb. 18 — categories offered00, 01, 07, 08, 08w, 11

March 13 — categories offered00, 01, 04, 05, 09

March 25 — categories offered00, 04, 07, 10, 11, 14