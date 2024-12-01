Nebraska Extension’s Sandhills beef educator has dream position

T.L. Meyer educates youth at a local youth science field day. Photo courtesy Nebraska Extension

Meyer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Nebraska Extension Beef Educator T.L. Meyer is celebrating 25 years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Through her 25 years at the university, Meyer has served in a variety of roles that each played a unique part in her career.

Beginning at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, Meyer started her career at UNL as a communications associate.

“I was originally drawn to the role at West Central because I wanted to return to the Sandhills of Nebraska that I was familiar with growing up,” Meyer said.

She served in the communications role for four years before becoming a research technologist at the center.

Transitioning to the research role brought Meyer many opportunities. She was able to return to the hands-on work with cattle that she enjoyed and finish working on her master’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Pursuing a master’s degree was one of the greatest perks that I could work on while being an employee at the university,” Meyer said.

ALWAYS LEARNING

Continuously learning new things is one aspect of her career that Meyer enjoys the most. Yet, Meyer has still found unique ways to utilize her academic degrees in different ways.

At the start of her career, Meyer took advantage of her animal science and ag journalism degrees from Kansas State University while serving in the communications and research technician roles.

In her role as a beef educator for Nebraska Extension in the Central Sandhills area, Meyer continues to utilize her knowledge of animal science and ag journalism to serve and act as a resource to ranchers in the Nebraska Sandhills.

While her two degrees in animal science help serve ranchers in Nebraska, her degree in ag journalism helps reach them through her unique approach to social media.

Meyer uses Facebook, Instagram, and X to reach her audience and continuously update them on changes in the industry and opportunities that could help them strengthen their operations.

While only serving in her most recent role for five years, Meyer hopes to continue impacting ranchers in the Nebraska Sandhills and beyond by providing them with valuable sources of information.

Accepting a communications role to return to the Nebraska Sandhills has now led Meyer to serve an industry she is passionate about in a place that feels like home.

“The Beef State is the best place you can be a beef educator,” Meyer said.

To find T.L. Meyer on social media, search Central Sandhills Beef Educator on Facebook, Instagram, or X.