Nominations are now open for 2025 National Golden Spur and Working Cowboy Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2025 recipients of the National Golden Spur Award and the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award.

“The National Golden Spur Award is the most prestigious national honor given to one person by the ranching and livestock industries,” said Jim Bret Campbell, executive director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center. “The addition of the RHA Working Cowboy Award recognizes excellence by those who take care of livestock on a daily basis. The selection committees are looking for the best candidates from across the nation for these highest of honors.”

One recipient will be selected for each award by the awards’ respective selection committees. Award criteria, information about the nomination process, nomination forms, and past recipients can be viewed at goldenspurhonors.com/nominations . Nominations can be submitted online, or paper forms can be downloaded from the site and mailed.

Nominations for 2025 recipients will be open through Feb. 15, 2025.

Presentation of the National Golden Spur Award through the National Golden Spur Award Honors event is a joint annual recognition presented by six of the leading national and state ranching and livestock organizations: American Quarter Horse Association , National Cattlemen’s Foundation , Ranching Heritage Association , Texas Cattle Feeders Association , Texas Farm Bureau , and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association . The 2025 recipient will join an exclusive society as the 47th individual to receive this pinnacle recognition. The RHA Working Cowboy Award will be awarded to its seventh recipient in 2025.

2024 RECIPIENTS

The 2024 recipient of the National Golden Spur Award was Stephen J. “Tio” Kleberg from Kingsville, Texas. Joe N. “Buzz” Thorp from Throckmorton, Texas, was the 2024 RHA Working Cowboy recipient.

The National Golden Spur Award is presented in recognition of exceptional accomplishments by an individual. Established in 1978, the award has been conferred upon iconic industry leaders whose unparalleled devotion to land and livestock has earned them notable respect and admiration from their peers.

The National Golden Spur Award recipient is selected by a committee of ranching and livestock industry leaders and contributors. One recipient is chosen annually from this national pool. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock, Texas, and honored with the “The Rancher” bronze-sculpture presentation piece.

The Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award recognizes outstanding individuals who make a living primarily in the saddle, caring for livestock and the land on a daily basis. The recipient must be skilled in all aspects of ranch work and respected by the ranch crew and ranching community.

The RHA Working Cowboy Award recipient is selected by a committee of ranching peers from nominations received. One recipient is chosen annually from this national pool. The winner is recognized at the National Golden Spur Award Honors event in Lubbock, Texas, and presented with a pair of custom spurs and a $5,000 cash award.

For additional information about the awards, past recipients, and 2025 event, visit goldenspurhonors.com .