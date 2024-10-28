Progressive Farmer/DTN survey: 70% of rural Americans support Trump

A survey late this summer by Progressive Farmer/DTN shows rural Americans heavily in favor of the election of former President Donald Trump. Image courtesy Progressive Farmer/DTN

A survey of 1,393 rural Americans by Progressive Farmer/DTN, the Omaha-based news site, shows nearly 70% say they support former President Trump as the November 5 election approaches.

The Pulse of Rural America survey, conducted in late summer, showed “Another 19% say they support Vice President Kamala Harris. There were 9% of rural residents who were undecided, and a wild card 2% say they back Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has since ended his campaign and is supporting Trump.”

The survey details rural Americans’ views on the issues important in the election. While rural Americans were critical of the economy, they were more positive about their personal finances.

Progressive Farmer/DTN has also posted a video of a “reporter’s notebook” discussion of the election, in which Elaine Shein, associate content manager, interviews Chris Clayton, policy editor.