The bulls are coming back to buck in Castle Rock

Presenting the 13th Annual Wagner Rents Castle Rock Bull Riding Challenge on Feb. 15, 2025. As one of Castle Rock’s premier events, it features two great shows — a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show. Presented by Wagner Rents & Pro Rodeo Outfitters and held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds indoor arena in Castle Rock, Colo.

With a record $10,000 added money payout, more than 100 of the best bulls will buck. They will be scored individually even if the rider does not stay on for the required 8 seconds. The owner of the winning bull team will be awarded a custom Tres Rios silver buckle and an exceptionally large payday. Bull riders are also competing for a trophy buckle and prize money. Not to be missed, the mini bulls and young bull riders return to the event in hopes to earn a buckle of their own. Returning this year is the Maverick Tour Cowboy Protection match, where teams of lifesaving bullfighters will put their skills to the test. Visitors will have an opportunity to gain educational information about bucking bulls, how they are cared for, the equipment used, training and much more. Shopping opportunities are endless with a wide variety of vendors. Entertainment vendors will feature a mechanical bull, cornhole games and a face painter. Food concessions will be available, and parking is free. Great, affordable family fun. You do not want to miss the action.

Tickets: http://www.ticketbud.com or at the door.

2 p.m.: https://ticketbud.com/events/b69e1faa-9f7d-11ef-bab1-42010a71703b

7 p.m.: https://ticketbud.com/events/d116e2a6-9f76-11ef-897c-42010a71703b

Tickets prices are: $22 Adult; $17 Youth (ages 6-12); $17 Military with ID; Youngsters under the age of 3 are admitted free.

For more information, contact Castle Rock Bull Riding at: castlerockbullriding@gmail.com and go to https://www.facebook.com/tzbuckingbulls or https://www.instagram.com/castlerockbullriding/ .