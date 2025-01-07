USDA adds $650M to specialty crop grants

The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency on Monday added $650 million to the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops program and reminded producers of deadlines for that and the Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program.

A total of $2.65 billion in MASC is available to help specialty crop producers expand markets and manage higher costs. FSA is also increasing the MASC payment limit from $125,000 to $900,000.

FSCSC covers a percentage of a specialty crop operation’s cost to obtain or renew its on-farm food safety certification, as well as a portion of related expenses.

The MASC deadline is Friday, and the FSCSC program deadline is Jan. 31.

“Specialty crop producers should act quickly to make an appointment to apply for both marketing and food safety certification assistance,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

“Specialty crop producers have been impacted by higher marketing and handling costs due to the perishability of fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursery crops and herbs as well as increased costs to meet regulatory requirements. These programs will help producers overcome the financial challenges they’re facing when it comes to maintaining and expanding markets.”

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance said, “This additional funding will play a critical role in stabilizing farms, ensuring the strength of our industry, and safeguarding the availability of domestically grown specialty crops, including the nutrient-dense fruits, vegetables and tree nuts, which should make up more than half an American’s diet. By also increasing payment limitations and extending the application window, the USDA is providing growers with the much-needed resources and flexibility to navigate these difficult times.”

SCFBA is a national coalition of more than 200 specialty crop organizations representing growers of fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, nursery plants and other products.The group is co-chaired by Cathy Burns, CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association; Mike Joyner, president of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association; Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers; and Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said USDA made the decision after the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance wrote the congressional agricultural committees that their members were struggling, and then the committees sent a letter to USDA and the Office of Management and Budget conveying the need for additional funding.

“Farmers are hurting right now, and Washington needs to pay attention,” Craig said in a news release.

“Our job is to work together on a bipartisan basis to get results for American farmers. When bipartisanship stalls, House Democrats will continue to push for what’s right, and that’s exactly what we accomplished today. I’m proud that Agriculture Democrats and USDA were able to work together quickly to provide America’s specialty crop farmers the assistance they need right now.”