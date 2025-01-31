USDA employees ordered back to office Monday

Senior Agriculture Department staff have been ordered back to the office beginning Monday, and all USDA employees nationwide have been ordered back to the office by Feb. 10, according to a memo from Agriculture Acting Secretary Gary Washington obtained by Politico. By Feb. 18, telework employees in the National Capital Region who don’t have a collective bargaining agreement are expected to report to the office in person on a full-time basis, with some exceptions for people with reasonable accommodation agreements, Politico added. The Trump administration has offered all federal employees who don’t want to go back to the office the option of resigning by Feb. 6 and being paid through Sept. 30, but unions and Democratic leaders in Congress have urged the employees not to take the offer because it is too vague.