USDA: Quarterly ag trade forecast up

U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year 2025 are forecast at $170 billion, up $500 million from the August forecast, the Agriculture Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service said today.

Agricultural imports in FY2025 are forecast at $215.5 billion, up $3.5 billion from the August projection, led by increases in horticultural as well as sugar and tropical product imports, FAS said.

“As today’s forecast suggests, America’s farmers, ranchers and processors remain the best in the world and global demand for high-quality, safe and sustainable products are at or near record highs,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement,

“Exports of agricultural products for fiscal year 2025 are projected at $170 billion, $0.5 billion higher than the previous forecast from August, and at the fifth highest on record made possible under the Biden-Harris administration,” Vilsack said.

“Today’s forecast also shines light on the health of the American economy. A strong dollar and economy are evidenced by U.S. consumers’ demand for imports of high-value products such as spirits and coffee. The U.S.’s agricultural export numbers should remain strong unless retaliatory tariffs result in steep declines,” Vilsack said.