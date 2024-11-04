Shown is a very popular Classic Draft Horse wagon superbly built by Weaver Wagons. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons

Wagons3

Superb craftsmanship for custom designs

Weaver Wagons are acclaimed for their versatility by farmers toiling in the field, to trail bosses working the mountains or as a featured parade entry. The wagon’s usefulness spans the gamut from hauling firewood to sharing a joy ride with a few friends. Ervin Weaver could not have envisioned the success of this venture when he built the first wagon in 1994; a simple, but quality flatbed to haul hay.

Weaver and his family operated a medium-sized dairy farm along with other livestock near Dalton, Ohio. The proximity of their farm to Pioneer Equipment allowed Weaver to work at Pioneer until his oldest sons were able to be employed. Soon after building the first wagon bed, Weaver struck a business relationship with Pioneer. Through this arrangement, Pioneer began selling Weaver Farm Wagons on Pioneer manufactured running gear. This worked well as Pioneer customers were eager to buy a completed wagon instead of building their own.

The Weaver Farm Wagon market matured because of Pioneer’s expanded growth. This increased business provided the opportunity for Weaver’s sons to assist in the new venture. The product line increased to include hitch wagons, parade and trail wagons, farm wagons, people haulers and more. A popular item among their offering are church benches and wagons to haul the benches for the greater plain community.

This People Hauler is a product of Weaver Wagons. The same wagon, pulled by a team, is shown transporting a group of people. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons2A

In January 2014, Ervin passed the business onto his sons, Emery, and Vernon. “We were excited when dad offered the business to Vernon and me. With this transition, we changed the name from Weaver Farm Wagons to Weaver Wagons & Custom Designs, LLC,” Emery said. Under the new ownership manufacturing facilities and restoration capabilities have expanded. In addition, new products along with complimentary services were added.

QUALITY WORKMANSHIP

Craftsmanship is a Weaver family trademark. “Dad was in construction for 15 years before he purchased the dairy farm. And then, he worked at Pioneer Equipment several years prior to taking over the farming operation full-time. Dad’s experience in construction helped in making the first hay wagon. More importantly, he was a natural at building high quality, durable items,” Emery said.

Emery noted further, “I was 10 years old when dad started the business as a sideline to farming. I grew up building wagons and it was something I always enjoyed. Working for dad was the only full-time job I ever had. Vernon was employed full-time at Pioneer Equipment for 15 years. He then came home to provide help in the farm shop. Vernon and I were fortunate to work alongside dad and learn from his gifted skills,” he said.

The Weaver brothers have divided responsibilities in critical aspects of the business. However, they start each day with a brief meeting to be sure everything is coordinated while maintaining the work schedule. They are fortunate to have 10 employees, five full-time and five part-time.

This picture captures a small portion of the many Weaver Wagon projects. A major development is the large purple Gypsy wagon on the right. Stay tuned for more information when this wagon project is completed. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons9

Emery oversees the folding top building and sewing department. He also supervises the final assembly of the wagons along with the paint department. In addition, Emery handles all aspects of marketing, sales and business administration.

Vernon is the shop foreman along with being a master metal machinist. His work and oversight includes manufacturing wagon gears and parts. Stainless steel has become an integral metal component that Vernon supervises. Equipment to polish stainless steel was installed to replace chrome plated metal. “Stainless steel eliminates rust and corrosion that often results with chrome. The appearance of polished stainless steel is every bit as good,” Vernon said.

The distinctive look of Weaver Wagons is accomplished using poplar wood on the natural finished wagons. PVC material is used for the painted ones to reduce the chances of cracking. To reduce cracking, PVC material is applied to the surfaces prior to painting. “Our painters john Zook and David Lee Miller add a complex eight-step painting process,” Emery said.

He continued, “An option is then offered for vinyl graphics that are completed in-house. Or Wayne Troyer, a freelance artist, hand-paints the pin-striping to achieve a finished product.”

With the expert paint process, Weaver Wagons appear to be made from metal. These thorough applications and finished details assure the professional Weaver Wagon trademark.

RESTORATION SERVICES

While horse-drawn wagons are built to last, deterioration of both wood and metal will result with age and usage. Acquiring a quality replacement wagon can be prohibitive in cost. Weaver Wagons has achieved an enviable reputation for their expert, yet affordable restoration services.

When visiting Emery and Vernon, you quickly observe their soft spoken nature. And yet, they are astute business men. They seek customer’s desires and strive to meet their expectations. Their quality of craftsmanship along with a reputation for a clean and organized shop attracts customers to their place of business.

Restoration has become an important part of the Weaver Wagon business. Emery said, “We strive to provide a short turnaround time when we agree to a restoration project. We’ve had jobs come to us because other shops required a few years lead time. Our dedicated team of employees can complete a job in a few months, or a year depending on the associated challenges.”

The qualified team at Weaver Wagons has restored numerous hitch wagons. “As with many of our restored hitch wagons, we update by adding stainless steel hardware. Restored wagons will usually receive expert hand-painted pin-striping treatment. We have restored a variety of horse-drawn units including show carts, sleighs, Vis-à-Vis, antique firefighting equipment, and many more,” Emery said.

Pictured is the expertly applied pinstriping detail on a Weaver Wagon project. Wayne Troyer is in the background applying pinstriping artistry on the wagon box that will go on the undercarriage in the foreground. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons6

When queried about a unique restoration challenge, Emery remarked; “A very unusual item we restored was a horse-drawn aerial ladder wagon used in the early 1900s to fight fires. Tom Doyle, owner of The Little Wiz Fire and Historic Medina Museum in Medina, Ohio, delivered the wagon in very bad shape. Tom asked that it be restored to original condition, if possible.”

Emery detailed the process, “We first had to envision how the aerial ladder looked when it was new. We then set about making updates that included all new wood. The remaining parts that were not replaced were sandblasted. Next, our eight-step painting process was applied. And finally, Wayne Troyer spent three weeks hand-painting the pin-striping. Once the job was completed, we had exceeded the owner’s expectations.”

Weaver Wagons restored this piece of horse-drawn firefighting equipment for the Texas Fire Museum of Dallas, Texas. The wagon dates to the late 1800s and was used to haul hoses and nozzles to the fire. The picture in 4A shows the terrible condition before restoration. Emery Weaver indicated it was one of the most extensive restorations they undertook. They replaced all the wood and iron that was missing or could not be used. After rebuilding, it went through their multi-step paint coating process. And then, Wayne Troyer applied extensive pinstriping and gold leaf. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons4A

Wayne Troyer applied extensive pinstriping and gold leaf to the horse-drawn firefighting equipment. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons4C

Another unique item was the Cooney hose cart. “This project came in from the Fire Fighter’s Museum of Dallas, Texas. This piece dates to the late 18 hundreds. The cart could carry 1,000 feet of firefighting hose. We are also restoring the museum’s 1884 Ahrens steam pumper,” Emery said.

Shown is a restoration of a horse-drawn Cooney Hose Cart. Weaver Wagons completed this project for the Texas Fire Museum of Dallas, Texas. The late 1800s equipment could carry 1000′ of hose on the reel. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons7A

The Weaver Wagon business is situated in the heart of Ohio’s most heavily populated Amish community. As with all Amish, their ancestors migrated from Switzerland. Although the Weaver family has lived in Wayne County Ohio for several generations, they do not have record as to whether their ancestors were part of the first Amish settlement in Pennsylvania or members of a group that settled directly in Ohio.

During the early years, the manufacturing facilities were located on the farm that Ervin Weaver first acquired. Due to restricted space, painting was limited to a nice day when they could paint outdoors. They would roll out a large tarp in the front lawn where the painting was done. In 2016, an 11,000 square foot shop was built off the farm along the main highway. Although this additional space has resulted in more efficient production, an additional building of similar size was completed in 2022. Now, both facilities are near capacity.

PRODUCT LINE EXPANSION

New products are always under consideration at Weaver Wagons. “When we receive repeated requests for a particular product, we test the market to determine if it’s feasible. Or we simply brainstorm an idea on what we think people could use and don’t know it until they see it. Once the new design is built, they are hitched, and field tested. We want to make sure everything works properly before it’s made available for marketing.”

An example of a new product was the Conestoga Camping Wagon. “This wagon is suitable for campgrounds and private lakes. They are often rented by campground owners like a cabin. Or they may be owned and used as a personal wagon,” Emery said.

Weaver Wagons are now building wagon running gears. This product line was acquired through the Pioneer Equipment Liquidation Sale. They are equipped to stock all the sizes previously available through Pioneer.

In 2021, Weaver Wagons acquired the 1904 Singer Sewing machine Model 67-1 when Woodlyn Coach shut down. This machine was made specifically to build fenders and dashes for cars and carriages. Emery noted, “We are fortunate to have the former employee at Woodlyn, James Miller working for us. He is familiar with the sewing machine and its capabilities. James also has extensive experience making folding tops and fine button upholstery. Consequently, we’ve added these special features to our line of service.”

James Miller is shown operating the 1904 Singer sewing machine in the Weaver Wagon shop. With this sewing machine, the company can make folding tops and fine button upholstery. Photo courtesy Weaver Wagons Wagons8

The Lord works in ways unbeknownst to us. Through a step of kindness, Emery and Vernon became owners of a new business selling World Class Carriages. “In 2019, I received a phone call from Texas requesting assistance in locating an inflatable tube for a carriage tire. Through a series of phone calls, I located the innertube from Bob Cook, owner of Hunter Creek Farm, a World Class Carriage dealer in North Carolina.”

“This congenial 80-year-old gentleman was very accommodating. In fact, we exchanged information about our respective businesses. Out of the blue, Bob asked if we would be interested in buying his business. Naturally, that took us by surprise. It was a product line that we had not considered. After considerable thought and prayer, we felt led to acquire the business opportunity. Through this process, I was reminded of the importance of taking time by helping someone. As a result, the Lord blessed us,” Emery shared.

Emery indicated the expanded carriage business broadened Weaver Wagons customer base. With the carriage line, they can serve the horse and pony trainers, light driving, along with competitive drivers.

“The two leading countries building classy high-end carriages are China and Poland. China’s strength is fabricating carriages but they lack expertise in design. Poland on the other hand, does design and manufacturing quite well. Both sources have proven to be good quality products,” Emery said.

Emery shared his gratitude. “We are grateful for the early support we received from Pioneer Equipment. We are fortunate to experience steady growth across our product lines and services. Our diversification has been an added blessing. Our goal is to build relationships with each of our customers. It is very satisfying to see a customer express pleasure in seeing their old piece restored to a condition that is better than original.”

“We are thankful for the talents that we’ve been blessed with. The gracious support we’ve received along the way from our family and friends has been wonderful,” he said. To learn more about Weaver Wagons, reference their website: htts://www.weaverwagons.com, or you may contact them by phone at (330) 857-7811 or email weaverwagons@gmail.com .

Hendricks was a resident of Colorado for 32 years. He now resides in Mansfield, Ohio, his home state. Hendricks covers a vast array of subjects relating to agriculture. Email at fwhendricks@gmail.com .