Bean Growers Day in Grant agenda and deadline announced

A field of dry beans before they begin to vine and close. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Beans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Dry bean growers in Perkins County are invited to the first “Bean Growers Day in Grant” on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center.

“Southwest Nebraska or the Perkins County area is a very important bean growing region,” said John Thomas, Nebraska Extension cropping systems educator. “Most of our bean grower meetings are held in the Panhandle, so we decided to hold one for growers outside of the Panhandle.”

The meeting will include educational sessions on soil, fertility, diseases, and information from the bean industry. CCA credits are available for attendance.

The meeting is free, and lunch will be served. Pre-registration is requested for a meal count by Aug. 16. Call (308) 352-4340 to register.

The agenda is as follows:

•9 – 9:30 a.m. Sign-in and coffee

•9:30 – 9:40 a.m. Kelly Bruns, Welcome

•9:40 – 10:15 a.m. Bijesh Maharjan, Iron deficiency chlorosis in dry beans

•10:15 – 10:50 a.m. Xin Qiao, Irrigation efficiency: why should you improve it?

•10:50 – 11:05 a.m. Break

•11:05 – 11:50 a.m. Bob Harveson, Identification and management of dry bean and pea diseases in Nebraska

•11:50 – 12:45 p.m. Lunch

•12:45 – 1:30 p.m. Nevin Lawrence, Palmer management in dry beans

•1:30 – 1:50 p.m. Courtney Schuler, Trinidad Benham, Dry bean industry update

•1:50 – 2:10 p.m. Pin-Chu Lai, Thrips in dry beans, effect of seed treatment and cultivar susceptibility

•2:10 – 2:30 p.m. Samantha Daniel, Lygus bugs in dry beans

•2:30 p.m. Complete evaluation and head home.