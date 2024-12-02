Colorado’s wildlife conservation organizations hail defeat of Prop 127, turn attention to CPW Commission

DENVER — The Colorado Wildlife Conservation Project, the state’s largest alliance of hunting, angling and wildlife conservation organizations, applauds Coloradans for soundly defeating Proposition 127 during the election. The measure, which sought to prohibit the active management of mountain lions, bobcats and lynx, would have upturned the state’s 125-year commitment to science-based wildlife management.

“The electoral outcome demonstrates the public’s commitment to ensuring that wildlife management decisions continue to be developed and administered by wildlife professionals at Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” said Gaspar Perricone, chair of CWCP. “We are pleased to see that the standards of evaluation that contribute to a holistic approach to wildlife management and ecosystem health will remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

The broad coalition that came together to defeat Proposition 127, including hunters, anglers, farmers and ranchers, outdoor recreationists, and the professional wildlife management community exemplifies the shared recognition of the need for curtailing wildlife decisions made in a vacuum at the ballot box. The broad and bi-partisan support underscores the need for wildlife management to take into consideration the needs of all wildlife and the people who coexist with that wildlife while providing the tools necessary for state managers to meet those needs for the benefit of the public and wildlife itself.

Dan Gates, director of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management notes, “Coloradans stood up for science and sound wildlife management yet again. This result reflects the voices of those who recognize the importance of letting wildlife experts, not the ballot box, guide decisions on the conservation of Colorado’s big cats.”

Despite the significant loss at the ballot box and previous efforts at the State Legislature and CPW Commission, proponents of the measure quickly resisted the will of the people and pivoted their focus back to the CPW. They noted that their fight to protect big cats is not yet over and they are moving forward with efforts to enact their priorities through engagement of the CPW Commission. The CPW Commission, the governing body for wildlife management decisions in the state, is currently considering the approval of an east-slope mountain lion management plan that has been years in the making.

Lew Carpenter from the National Wildlife Federation notes, “It is an unfortunate reality that the voice of the people in deciding the outcome Proposition 127 couldn’t bring this matter to a close. However, we stand with the people of Colorado and will continue to offer a front line of defense in the promotion of science-based wildlife management regardless of where those discussions are taking place.”

As the CPW Commissioners gavel in for their next meeting in Lamar this Thursday, there is sure to be a broader spotlight on their deliberations and forthcoming votes, particularly regarding management decisions about mountain lions and bobcats. We believe the commissioners will have taken stock of the electoral outcome and are equally celebrating their continued authority to independently act as trustees of our shared and collective wildlife resources, however, we will also be watching closely.