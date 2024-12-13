Congress near disaster aid deal, GOP makes farm offer

Congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to fund the government into early next year, along with tens of billions of dollars in disaster aid while GOP leaders in the House and Senate sent a counterproposal to Democrats Thursday that involves the closely-watched farm bill extension and additional aid for farmers, Politico reported late Thursday.

The latest offer from GOP leaders would include $16 billion in funding for farmers hit by natural disasters and $12 billion in additional economic aid for farmers reeling from market losses in recent years, Politico said. Earlier, Democrats made a smaller farm aid offer.

Democrats, especially in the House, are also pushing hard to extend language that protects and replaces Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits stolen from EBT cards, possibly on a permanent basis, Politico said.