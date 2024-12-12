Costa gains endorsements in race for House Ag ranking member

Costa

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., has gained several endorsements in the race to become ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee.

Costa and Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., are both challenging Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the current ranking member, for the position.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Wednesday endorsed Costa, who is of Portuguese heritage.

CHC said, “From his early days on a family dairy farm to his tenure as a senior member of the Agriculture Committee, Rep. Costa has a personal and profound understanding of farmers, farmworkers and the families who feed our nation.

“A skilled negotiator and proven leader, Rep. Costa has helped draft three farm bills, advanced policies to fight hunger, and supported rural communities while promoting farmland conservation. He consistently gives a voice to those too often overlooked, including Hispanic families who are essential to America’s agricultural success.

“CHC trusts Rep. Costa’s unmatched experience and bipartisan leadership to tackle the complex challenges confronting farmers, rural communities, and Hispanic families in today’s evolving agricultural landscape.”

On Tuesday, Dave Puglia, president of Western Growers, which represents fruit and vegetable producers in California and other western states, said, “We urge Rep. Jim Costa’s colleagues to select him as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee for the 119th Congress. A third-generation San Joaquin Valley farmer, Rep. Costa has faithfully represented the interests of production agriculture and rural America for two decades.

“Rep. Costa has long been a champion of specialty crop producers as he has helped craft four farm bills. He has served as a conference negotiator, working across the aisle to find common ground and enact bipartisan, robust agriculture policy. Having served on the House Agriculture Committee since his first day in office, Rep. Costa has been chair and ranking member of numerous subcommittees, bringing the type of seasoned leadership required to get the next farm bill done.”

Also on Tuesday, the International Wood Products Association said it is “pleased to support Rep. Jim Costa’s candidacy to serve as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee in the upcoming 119th Congress. Rep. Costa has been extremely proactive in pursuing thoughtful solutions to ensure federal agencies carry out their important responsibilities in a manner that is responsive to the needs of U.S. companies in international wood products industry. We look forward to working closely with him to pursue policies that foster growth in the forestry sector.”

American Agri-Women, a Crookston, Minn.-based group, said, “Congressman Costa has always made time for those of us visiting the hill from the agricultural industry. He is willing to listen to our concerns. He and his staff have shown their understanding of various complex agricultural issues.

“As a lifelong farmer and a veteran member of Congress with over 18 years of service, Congressman Costa’s district encompasses parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, representing a wide array of commodities, production systems and rural communities. This experience allows him to understand the complexity of the American agricultural system and nutrition programs. His focus has been crafting balanced solutions and supporting producers and rural communities. He understands that food security is national security.”

The Democratic Steering and Policy Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to make a recommendation about the position to the Democratic Caucus.

NOTUS, a product of the Albritton Journalism Institute, said that questions about Scott intensified Wednesday after he missed a Congressional Black Caucus candidate forum, where the Democrats vying for top committee spots made their pitches to the CBC.

“I don’t know why he didn’t come,” CBC member Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said of Scott. Frost, who is the youngest current member of Congress, said he wasn’t even sure if Scott was in town. (NOTUS spotted Scott at House votes later that afternoon.)