Extension receives $300K USDA grant to strengthen extreme weather preparedness, response

With a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Extension will work with communities across the state impacted by recent severe weather to identify specific local needs and strengthen partnerships. Photo by (Michael Landelius, TORUS

TORUS Project

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to engage in a statewide collaborative strategy strengthening preparedness and response capabilities to address extreme weather events.

Through the effort, Extension will work with communities across Nebraska impacted by recent severe weather to identify specific local needs and strengthen partnerships. The project will bolster preparedness and response training for Extension personnel to help communities affected by extreme weather events such as tornadoes, floods, blizzards and wildfires.

“Nebraska Extension is recognized as a local community partner that is responsive to issues that impact the lives of Nebraskans every day,” said Dave Varner, Extension associate dean and associate director. “This investment aligns with our land-grant mission, and we look forward to collaborating with both federal and local partners to help Nebraskans recover from recent extreme weather events.”

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is providing the one-year competitive grant through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, the nation’s flagship competitive grants program for food and agricultural sciences.

PARTNERING

As part of the project, Extension will work with local partners on strategies for protecting domestic water supplies from contamination; mitigating safety risks at homes, farms and ranches; supporting opportunities to strengthen the resilience of young children, youth, adults and caregivers; promoting safe practices for those involved in disaster response and recovery; facilitating food safety during power outages; and ensuring that disaster-struck communities have access to nutritious and affordable shelf-stable foods.

“We are grateful for this funding, which will help Nebraska Extension support individuals, families and communities as they recover from recent disasters and severe weather events,” said Soni Cochran, Extension educator and statewide disaster education coordinator. “It will also expand our outreach and disaster education efforts to strengthen the preparedness and resilience of all Nebraskans.”

Cochran is principal investigator for the project. Co-principal investigators are Varner and Kim Bearnes, Extension educator in Stanton County.

Survey results on disaster preparedness by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid the project, as will sources including the Nebraska Rural Poll.

“This project strengthens the capacity of Extension to work cooperatively and strategically to identify gaps and provide solutions during all phases of disasters while focusing on recovery,” Extension wrote in its grant application. “Through these efforts, Extension is dedicated to helping all people co-create a better tomorrow.”