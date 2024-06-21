First pup born to released wolves

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced Thursday the first newly formed pack of released wolves has a pup, making them a pack. Grand County is home to the first new wolf pack, the Copper Creek pack. No photos or videos of the pup exist, but GPS collar data is a portion of the evidence officials are using.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo of a gray wolf pup. Photo by Hilary Cooley 14499471080_ae64044cda_k



The collared female’s GPS points stopped uploading in early April, and resumed uploading later in April with points indicating a very localized position. CPW biologists interpreted this to mean that she was likely in a den, which aligned with the expected timing of wolf reproduction.



On June 18, CPW biologists confirmed one wolf pup in Grand County. The confirmation occurred during routine wolf monitoring efforts, which included attempted observations from the air and ground, remote cameras, public sightings, etc. There are no photos or videos at this time. Although biologists were only able to confirm one pup at this time, it is possible that other pups may be present, as wolf litters commonly consist of four to six pups. CPW staff will continue to monitor the animals to determine how many pups have been born to the litter.



The Copper Creek pack is, according to Grand County ranchers, the ones responsible for repeated livestock depredations and the wolves CPW Director Jeff Davis has declined to remove despite multiple requests from ranchers citing what they say is chronic depredation.



This is the first confirmed Colorado-born wolf pup since the voter-approved wolf reintroduction in December.