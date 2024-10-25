Kruse passes away at 82

Wayne L. Kruse, 82, of Fort Collins, Colo., passed away Oct 21, 2024. He was born in Columbus, Neb., to Dr. N.W. and Ruth Kruse. He grew up in Genoa, Neb., and graduated from Genoa High School in 1960 and then from Billings Montana School of Auctioneering. In 1960, he married Joyce Pilakowski and they started their life together in Sterling, Colo., where Wayne was employed by Sterling Livestock Commission Co. as an auctioneer. They were blessed with four great kids — Dan, Tracey, Amy and Chad. For 20 years they lived in Sterling and raised their family there. In 1980, along with The VanBergs (owners of Sterling Livestock) they purchased what is now Centennial Livestock Auction. After a few years, Wayne and Joyce and their two older sons were sole owners of the business, which they all ran until 2020 when Wayne finally retired.

Wayne-Kruse-2-1729686368

Wayne was involved in 4-H when he was young himself and was a 4-H leader when his kids were growing up. He has auctioned many 4-H sales around the region. He was the auctioneer for many Colorado State University, Ducks Unlimited and Respite Care Auctions. He was a real estate broker. He has served on the Poudre Valley Coop Board, Colorado Beef Council, water boards and was president of the Livestock Marketing Association. He was honored by these awards — Rotary Club of Fort Collins “In Service to Agriculture award — National Livestock Association Industry Leader award — Rotary Club Larimer County Ag Business Man of the year. He enjoyed watching his nine grandchildren play various sports. Wayne loved checking on his cattle and loved to have a conversation with anyone he knew or didn’t know. He was preceded in death by his parents Doc and Ruth Kruse. He is survived by his wife Joyce, three sons Dan (Susan) Fort Collins, Tracey Carr, Colo., Chad (Melissa) Franktown, Colo., and daughter Amy (Jim) Anderson Wellington, Colo. One brother Ed Kruse Kimball Neb. Nine grandchildren Dusty (Aly) Kruse, Krista (Derek) Daniels, Caitlin (Eric) Smithers, Tana Kruse, Cole and Joel Anderson, Bela, Sofía and Otto Kruse. Six great grandchildren Jaxson Smithers, Jett and Conway Kruse, Boone Daniels, Ryder and Blakely Vaughn.

A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave.

Memorials can be made in Wayne ‘s name to CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo. Please go to giving.cu.edu/kruse to make a donation.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

Wayne Kruse, the founder of Centennial Livestock Auction, was one of the giants of Colorado’s agriculture industry. He taught and mentored some of the world’s best livestock auctioneers during his life, and they all recall him telling them that it is the people in the livestock business that Centennial Livestock Auction and the Kruse family served. As the story was told to me, Kruse, Bud VanBerg, and Sil Tadolini were walking into CLA in 1980 when Don McMillan approached them with an idea for an agricultural newspaper to serve the region. He was told if he wanted to have an ag paper, right there at CLA was the place to begin. CLA’s ad has been on the back of the magazine since the first four-page issue in 1980. His loyalty to The Fence Post magazine has never wavered, and for that we are grateful. Of course, his loyalty to agriculture and young people will be his legacy. Kruse’s contributions to agriculture are more extensive than can be listed here, but are carried by the people in whom he instilled a love for the industry and the people who are part of it. — By Sabrina Poppe, publisher The Fence Post