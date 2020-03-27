Lazy JB Angus
• TFP Rep: Drew Feller
• Date of Sale: March, 7, 2020
• Location: Montrose, Colo.
• Auctioneer: Dennis Metzger
Averages
• 43 Yearling Bulls averaged $4,536
• 8 Open Heifers averaged $2,481
Top Bulls
• Lot 2 at $7,750 was Lazy JB Game Changer 9342. DOB: 2/16/2019. Sired by Gaffney Game Changer 371; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO.
• Lot 4 at $7,500 was Lazy JB Bankroll 9387. DOB: 3/10/2019. Sired by Stevenson Easy Money; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Mundell Ranches of Walsh, CO.
• Lot 1 at $7,250 was Lazy JB President 9116. DOB: 2/21/2019. Sired by SAV President 6847; MGS: WK New Design. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO. ❖
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.