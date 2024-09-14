Leave the wolves alone

The saga of the capture of six wolves from the Copper Creek wolf pack should be a lesson for everyone involved.

First, you can’t just move wild animals around like chess pieces. How would you like it if someone shot you with a dart, put you out and dumped you in an unfamiliar environment?

Second, everyone who voted to bring wolves into Colorado is responsible for the death of the adult male wolf, 2309-OR, and 2307-OR that was found dead in Grand County and was announced by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, Sept. 12. This is the third wolf to die of the 10 that were taken from Oregon and released into Colorado this year.

Third, ballot box biology doesn’t work.

And finally, those pups that were captured will never be able to live in the wild again. Being in captivity for any length of time will not allow them to develop necessary survival skills to live in a pack and hunt.

Wolves should be left alone, if they want to live in Colorado, they will certainly find their way here and if they like it here, they will stay.

People need to remember as more people move into areas where wolves typically inhabit, wolves will move to more remote areas.

So, what will Colorado Parks and Wildlife do when another wolf pack emulates the Copper Creek pack’s behavior?

I’m no wildlife biologists but I don’t think moving wolves from one area to another will control their depredation, which is what they intended to do to with 2309-OR before he died.

When they bring more wolves into Colorado, will they again break their own rules in the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan that states that CPW will not relocate wolves with depredation histories into the wild within Colorado?

It would be naïve to think that any state or Tribe that decides to give wolves to Colorado will chose the ones who cause the least trouble.

I am puzzled as to why animal rights groups aren’t putting a stop to this wolf trafficking operation in Colorado and protecting these wolves from this cruel and inhumane treatment at the hands of people who should know better.