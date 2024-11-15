NFU sends Trump letter on its priorities

The National Farmers Union this week sent President-elect Trump a letter outlining its priorities for the next administration.

“Family farmers and ranchers face challenges that demand urgent attention and continued support,” said NFU President Rob Larew.

“Our next president has an opportunity to lead with policies that secure fair markets, strengthen the farm safety net and ensure a sustainable future for American agriculture.

“We want to work with the new administration to build on recent progress and help shape a future where family farms and their communities can thrive,” Larew said.

Read the letter at https://tinyurl.com/yz4u6txv .