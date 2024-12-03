R-CALF USA to host two Nebraska meetings

R-CALF USA will host two livestock producer meetings in Nebraska next month. On Friday, Dec. 6, a meeting will be hosted at Bassett Livestock Auction, located at 105 W. Fourth St. in Bassett. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., and a light supper will be served at 7 p.m. with speakers following.

Another meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at Valentine Livestock Auction, located at 126 N. Government St. in Valentine. A light supper will be provided.

At both events, R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy and other organizational representatives will provide updates, particularly on R-CALF USA’s lawsuit and actions to block the electronic ear tag mandate. The 2025 R-CALF USA Calendar will be available to purchase at both meetings.

R-CALF USA represents the U.S. cattle and sheep industries in trade and marketing issues to ensure the continued profitability and viability of independent U.S. cattle and sheep producers. It encourages producers to get involved and make their collective voices heard.

R-CALF USA