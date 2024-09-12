Send in the clowns

A multitude of rodeo clowns pose for a photo after helping out with a mutton busting competition at the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Rodeo Clown Reunion participants love interacting with the venues they attend. "They want to do things," said reunion organizer and rodeo history author Gail Woerner. "They don’t want to go someplace and just sit around. They want to be out there and interact." Photo by Lincoln Rogers

Rodeo Clown Reunion arrives in Castle Rock for second time in four years

The sport of rodeo is rich with tradition, and it is more than just competitors and livestock. Rodeo clowns and bullfighters have protected riders and entertained crowds for over 100 years, including do-it-all funnymen and bullfighters like Wilbur Plaugher (considered one of rodeo’s funniest clowns ever) to the now specialized and separate bullfighter category that began with the athletic Wick Peth and his legendary cowboy protection.

Becoming a tight-knit community within the sport, retired clowns and bullfighters saw a need to get-together, and one of the best in the business, Karl Doering, organized the first Rodeo Clown Reunion in 1974 in his home state of Oregon. It was a casual affair and continued to be organized every three years by Doering until he passed away in 1983. Doering’s family, along with various retired rodeo clowns, attempted to continue the tradition, but attendance began dwindling until author Gail Woerner was handed the reins.

“I helped (organize the 1993 reunion) and when it was over I realized I wasn’t helping, I did it,” Woerner recalled with a smile as she talked in the hospitality tent of the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Author of eight books, including Fearless Funnymen: The History of the Rodeo Clown, Woerner’s passion for things western and rodeo created a natural role as the rodeo clown reunion organizer and she is pleased to see over 30 attendees show up at whatever rodeo location they arrange.

One of those attendees in 2024 was Larry Clayman, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo clown from 1954-79 who was well-known during his time in the arena. Born in 1941, Clayman’s first official paid gig as a rodeo clown and bullfighter came at age 13 and was accompanied by a check for $25.

“I am a third-generation rodeo clown,” said Clayman. “I helped my grandfather and my dad clown rodeos in the 40s and early 50s. Back then they didn’t have the regular clown pants and stuff, so I wore bib overalls. I clowned my first rodeo for a check in Mansfield, Mo., in 1954. I worked that rodeo with my grandpa. They had a night performance, but they didn’t have lights, so they put the cars all around the arena and turned the headlights on.”

Larry Clayman and his wife Renee pose before the mutton busting competition Saturday afternoon at the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., on August 3. Clayman was a top-notch funnyman and bullfighter, and he shared how he and his chimpanzee Todo traveled the world and met European royalty, an American president, and even had the attention of the Pope as a result of his rodeo career. “This has been the nicest rodeo reunion for us,” said Clayman about Castle Rock in 2024. “This is the best one.” Photo by Lincoln Rogers Clown3

From that start with grandpa, Clayman established himself as an athletic bullfighter and a comedian with his trained chimpanzee Todo. Continuing to work through injuries like a punctured jugular vein, an eyeball knocked out of its socket, and numerous broken bones, Clayman and Todo acquired a notoriety that helped them tour the world and meet royalty (Queen Elizabeth), an American president (Ronald Reagan) and even nab the attention of Pope Paul VI during a visit to Europe in 1970. As he gained experience and years, he became more aware of his positive impact for the sport of cowboys.

“Now I am a lot more aware of it,” said Clayman about his role in introducing people to rodeo. “I like to help young people get an idea of what it is all about.”

KORKOW

Another long-time rodeo professional and fellow reunion attendee was Jim Korkow of the award-winning Korkow Rodeos stock contracting business in Pierre, S.D. In his mid-70s now, Korkow recalled helping his father out by stepping into the arena for his first paid bullfighter gig for $50 at the age of 14.

“I was told (by my dad) to get in there and I had been around bulls all my life,” said Korkow about his bullfighting start. “The bulls that I had to fight, I fed all the time and hauled them in the trucks, so I knew which ones you couldn’t turn your back on and which ones you could kind of trust a little bit.”

After 14 years as a bullfighter, Korkow moved on to take a bigger role in the family-owned stock contracting business, which he now helms and which supplies rodeos border-to-border and coast-to-coast. Highly respected within the sport, as evidenced by being a part of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees, Korkow keeps busy with contracting, but still enjoys reaching back to his bullfighter past.

“It is great,” he said about the get-togethers. “You get old friends that you used to work rodeos with and renew acquaintances from 30 to 40 to 50 years ago. It is a good group of people,” Korkow added with a smile continuing through his next sentence. “They all have funny stories, and all tell really good lies.”

“I am so proud of what we have accomplished here,” said Woerner about growing the reunions into a more organized event since her initial involvement in 1993. “I appreciate these guys and I love all of them.”

Douglas County Fair & Rodeo officials appreciated hosting them, as well.

“It was an honor to have the Rodeo Clown Reunion join us at Douglas County Fair & Rodeo for the second time in the past four years and be able to celebrate the incredible contribution they have made to the sport of rodeo,” said Debbie Mills, Douglas County Fair & Rodeo board member and chair of the Marketing & Sponsorships Committees. “Our fair-going guests really enjoyed the opportunity to interact with these entertainers, listen to their stories and enjoy their excitement about being at our fair and rodeo as they wandered the grounds.”

From a loosely organized reunion in 1974 to a more polished event in 2024, the Rodeo Clown Reunion helps play an important role in maintaining their community and keeping the memories alive of clowns and bullfighters who made people laugh and protected cowboys for over 100 years.

When they say, “Send in the clowns.” It is a good thing.

Smiling clowns made their way towards the arena to help out with a mutton busting competition at the 2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Thirty-four rodeo clowns showed up at the tradition-rich Rodeo Clown Reunion this year to renew acquaintances, discuss memories of old-school rodeo clowning, and compare themselves favorably (with laughs and smiles) to the new generation of clowns and bullfighters. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Clown1

Passing the torch from retired rodeo clowns to new generations is a big part of every Rodeo Clown Reunion. Young and old alike dressed the part as they walked the fairgrounds in Castle Rock, Colo., on Saturday Aug. 3. “Passing it on is the total epitome of what this is all about,” said reunion organizer and rodeo history author Gail Woerner. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Clown2

2024 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo royalty got into the spirit of things on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, as they donned red noses, baggies, suspenders and/or kerchiefs to assist the Rodeo Clown Reunion participants work a mutton busting competition. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Clown4