UK farmers cause London gridlock in tractor protest against Labour Party taxes

An iconic sight as over 600 tractors gathered in protest at Westminster in London. Photo from X

Protest1

For the second time in a month hundreds of UK farmers took to the streets of London in protest against Labour Party farm inheritance taxes, among other issues.

The huge convoy of over 600 tractors, some driving for more than eight hours, arrived at Westminster on Wednesday, Dec. 11, causing total gridlock in the area.

Tractors lined up at Whitehall from early morning, to hear a number of speeches at noon, and then began a slow drive around London’s city center.

An iconic sight as over 600 tractors gathered in protest at Westminster in London. Photo from X Protest1

The farmers main beef is the shake-up to Farm Inheritance Tax, announced by Labour in it’s budget, that will see farmers having to pay a 20% tax when a farm is handed down to the next generation.

Labour has argued this controversial move, which kicks in after an exemption threshold of £1 million, will only affect a few hundred wealthy landowners.

However, farmers argue this tax will affect thousands of them as land prices have risen considerably and that an average farm with 100 hectares is worth well over £2 million.

Farmers also argue that their farms is only worth this if sold, and that they cannot afford to pay a 20% tax to keep their family farm in operation, like they have done for decades.

However, UK Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, has remained firm on his party’s stance putting the issue in a stalemate situation.

Farmers caused gridlock in London with a slow-drive around he capital. Photo from X Protest2

UK FARMING AT RISK

With these most recent protests farmers say this is the end of British farming and many tractors displayed signs stating “RIP UK farming; cause of death K Starmer.”

Others said “no farmers, no food,” “not hungry, thank a farmer” and “Save British Farming.”

While outside farmers listened to speeches and engaged with the public and some politicians, inside Westminster during an Environment Committee meeting National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw could barely hold back tears as he highlighted how some farmers may end up taking their own lives over this tax.

After the meeting he said, “If we’ve got to, we will carry on protesting through to the spring.

“The public have done nothing wrong. We absolutely have to have their support. I really don’t want them to get caught in the eye of this storm.

“Making sure we don’t cut off their supplies, and we keep the public on our side, is essential to making sure the government has to listen.”

“The sense of anger is one I’ve never known. It’s now down to the government. The ball is in their court. They could stop this tomorrow.”

The protest was organized by Save British Farming and Kent Fairness for Farmers.

Among the farmers, cereal grower Will Elliot from Surrey had spent three hours in his tractor getting to the protest.

The 50 year old said, “The industry is already down on its knees and this is just another kick in the teeth.

“My family have been farming in Surrey for nine generations within about five miles. I’m the fourth generation to run our current farm.

“Obviously, the idea is that we want to pass it down to the next generation, but farmers are asset-rich, cash-poor.

“We’re not going to have the money to pay the inheritance tax. In Surrey, for instance, it doesn’t take much to reach the million pounds.”

Farm leaders have already said more tractor protests are planned in towns and cities where Labour ministers hold parliamentary seats.