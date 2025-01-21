USCA reiterates concerns of forced and child labor in meat processing

In light of the Department of Labor’s agreement with JBS USA Food Co. to address child labor, the United States Cattlemen’s Association reiterated their commitment to challenging exploitation and fighting for a level playing field for American producers.



USCA Director Emeritus Leo McDonnell testified on June 22, 2023 during the legislative hearing on “Cattle Supply Chains and Deforestation of the Amazon” noting USCA’s ongoing concerns regarding the beef industry in Brazil, specifically related to deforestation and concerns over links to forced and child labor.



McDonnell’s testimony specifically referenced this point in that, “‘Beef” and ‘cattle’ are both listed next to Brazil’s name on the most recent report issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs of goods produced by child or forced labor.”



“USCA opposes forced labor/child labor as evidenced in our testimony during the Senate hearing and we continue to relay to congress and customs the need to address this among meat processors,” USCA President Justin Tupper said. “It’s extremely concerning that JBS continues these activities and the situation in Colorado heightens the risk that this could be happening in Brazil.”



Following USCA’s Annual Meeting in December, new policy resolutions were circulated to the membership, including one regarding Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930 which specifically prohibits importing any product that was mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part by forced labor, including forced or indentured child labor.



It is on this note that USCA is renewing their call to congress and customs to look deeper into forced labor practices in Brazil and will be remaining a part of ongoing conversations regarding these concerns, and in the interim, supports prohibiting importing from any country that violates these measures.