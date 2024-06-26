Vilsack announces RFI to guide 45Z Clean Fuels Credit

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today, June 26, announced a request for information on procedures for the quantification, reporting, and verification of the effect of climate-smart farming practices on the greenhouse gas (GHG) net emissions estimates associated with the production of domestic (i.e., grown in the U.S.) agricultural commodities used as biofuel feedstocks.

Vilsack made the announcement at the Clean Fuels Alliance America meeting in Washington and said the RFI is not focused on Sustainable Aviation Fuel but he intends to use the information to provide guidance to the Treasury Department to write the regulations for the Section 45Z Clean Fuels Production Credit for SAF. Because the 45Z program is expected to take effect in 2025, Vilsack said the request for information will be open for only 30 days, with comments due by July 26.