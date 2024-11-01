10 breeders who registered the most Angus in Colorado

The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Colorado recorded a total of 2444 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2024, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association chief executive officer. The 10 top recorders in Colorado are: Walter Angus, Hudson; Spruce Mountain Ranch LLC, Larkspur; Gale L and Cynthia Haynes, Holyoke; Roger McConnell, Fort Collins; Sutphin Angus, Lamar; Loya/Wardell Angus, Platteville; Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen; Diamond Peak Cattle Co, Craig; Pharo Cattle Company, Cheyenne Wells; Amen Angus Farms Inc, Iliff. Angus breeders across the nation in 2024 registered 302,716 head of Angus cattle. “Our association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.” Rob-See-Co announces Robinson as chief information officer

Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Neb., is excited to announce the hiring of Scott Robinson as chief information officer. Robinson brings experience and expertise in software development, IT management, and cybersecurity, enhancing the company’s growing IT infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to have Scott join the Rob-See-Co team,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Rob-See-Co. “Scott brings a unique combination of technical expertise, strategic vision, and a passion for innovation. His experience in software development and IT management will be pivotal as we continue to invest in technology to better serve our growers and streamline our operations. We are confident that Scott’s leadership will elevate our IT capabilities and support the growth of our business.”

Scott Robinson’s professional background includes roles at the Department of Energy, where he worked in national security with defense laboratories in New Mexico. Over the past nine years, Robinson owned and managed a software development company that successfully developed and sold projects worldwide, including the Rob-See-Co Plot Manager tool. Robinson has also been closely affiliated with and worked alongside the Robinson farming operation, Robinson Meadowbrook.

Robinson has a master of science in computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, and bachelor of science degrees in electrical engineering and computer engineering from the University of Nebraska.

His desire to return to Omaha, coupled with his passion for software development, led him to this position at Rob-See-Co.

“I’m a firm believer that, to find fulfillment in your job, you need to work on hard problems with smart and motivated people,” Robinson said. “Rob-See-Co offers exactly that, which is rare. It’s one of the many things that drew me to work here. I’ve worked with a lot of companies over the years, and very few of them possess these qualities.”

As CIO, Robinson will be responsible and accountable for successfully managing the IT department within the company including IT architecture, business analysis, databases, developers, network and system administration, and security. Robinson aims to build tools that simplify processes for growers and provide transparent performance data to customers. With a focus on leveraging simplicity and technology as pillars, Robinson plans to enhance both customer-facing solutions and internal systems, ensuring employees have the data and resources needed to perform their roles effectively.