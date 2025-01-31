2025 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame inductees

The Greeley Stampede has been a beloved part of the Northern Colorado community since 1922. For over a century, many amazing individuals, groups, and families have helped make the Stampede a huge success. To celebrate those who have made a lasting impact, the Greeley Stampede started the Hall of Fame in 2017. Since then, 20 members have been honored, and we’re excited to welcome three new members to the Hall of Fame in 2025.

It is the Greeley Stampede’s honor to announce the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees:

Bill Hall

Hall has been a dedicated volunteer for over 40 years, and his contributions to the Greeley Stampede are truly remarkable. He has served as general chairman of the stampede committee, president of the wrangler organization, and an active member of the Old Buckers group. Hall was also key on starting the Stampede Celebrity Golf Tournament and the trail rides. His unwavering commitment and leadership have been vital to the event’s success and growth.

Jerry Pickett

Pickett began his volunteer journey with the wrangler organization in 1991 and went on to serve on the stampede committee from 1994-1998. During his time, he was instrumental in growing the Independence Day Parade, including the memorable televised 75th anniversary parade. For the past 44 years, Pickett has worked for the City of Greeley as the streets superintendent aiding the Greeley Stampede in his professional role as well through various projects. Pickett’s passion for the community and his tireless efforts to enhance the parade experience have left a lasting impact.

The Norcross Family

Members of the Norcross family are credited with organizing the first Greeley Spud Rodeo & Horseshow which eventually would become the Greeley Stampede. In 1921, J.W. (Warrack) Norcross, successfully persuaded the Greeley Chamber of Commerce to sponsor the event and the local merchants to fund the first official Greeley Fourth of July celebration. The Norcross family’s legacy of involvement continued through the years, with Fred Norcross serving on the committee from 1924-1926. Their dedication and commitment has helped shape the event into the cherished community tradition it is today.

“The legacy of the Greeley Stampede is built by dedicated people that are passionate about our community,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede CEO. “It’s important to our organization that we show our gratitude to those that really made an impact on our journey to where we are today.”

In addition to the Hall of Fame, the Greeley Stampede is proud to announce the beginning of the Legacy Award of Excellence. The award celebrates those who have been steadfast and passionate about the stampede in ways that aren’t traditionally recognized but are crucial to the event’s success. These individuals and groups often work behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours and energy to the event. Their unwavering commitment and enthusiasm help create the magic that makes the stampede a beloved community tradition. Whether it’s through volunteering, organizing or supporting various aspects of the event, their contributions are invaluable and deeply appreciated. The inaugural recipients of the Legacy Award of Excellence, Jim and Barb Welch, have been volunteering at the event for more than 40 years. They are the heart and soul of the rodeo contestant hospitality program, and their commitment to providing homemade meals keeps our contestants coming back year after year with a smile.

To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees and Legacy Award recipients, the Greeley Stampede will be hosting an induction ceremony dinner Friday, March 28, 2025, at Zoe’s Café starting at 6 pm. Tickets for the event are $45 for individual tickets and $300 for a table of eight and will be available for purchase starting Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 am. To purchase tickets, contact the Greeley Stampede Ticket Manager Katie Baker, through email at katie@greeleystampede.org or call (970) 356-7787.

Hall of Fame inductees will also receive additional recognition during the 103rd Annual Greeley Stampede June 25–July 6 including during the Sunday, June 29 PRCA ProRodeo performance and display cases in the Events Center for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the stampede.

The Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame was established for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the Greeley Stampede. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not be limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. More information is available at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame .