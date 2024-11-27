Accused cattle shooter faces charges

Hester

hester_michael

As we reported last April, a Larimer County, Colorado, man was arrested after driving a side-by-side and opening fire on neighbors’ cattle. This week, he faced a judge.

According to court records, Michael Hester, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of animal theft — all felonies — as part of a plea deal. The deal dropped 12 additional charges of aggravated animal cruelty, animal theft, shooting from a public road and felony trespassing.

Hester hester_michael

He could face two to six years in prison and fines of up to $500,000 on each charge.

The cattle killed near Fort Collins included four bred cows, a yearling heifer, a herd bull, and two cows with calves at side. One of the cows had to be euthanized on scene.

OPEN RANGE

Colorado is an open range state and Colorado Brand Commissioner Todd Inglee, said the area has a great deal of damaged fencing because of recent wildfires, though state laws put the responsibility for building and maintaining fence on the landowner.

Deputies and the local brand inspector were called to the scene last spring to confirm ownership, and investigators traversed the rough country to gather evidence. The cattle shot belonged to two neighbors, one who initially witnessed the shooting. The cattle, based on the week’s prior sale report at Sterling Livestock Commission Company, were potentially worth $2,500-$2,800 for a bred cow and $3,000-$3,500 for a cow calf pair. At the time, bulls were fetching about $150 per hundredweight.

Inglee said the Brand Office is working to increase outreach to local law enforcement officials across the state to help assist prosecuting livestock related thefts and crimes. Hester is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2025, for sentencing.