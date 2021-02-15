Applications open for Colorado’s 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting

DENVER — Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade announces that online applications are now open for the 2021 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting.

Established in 1970, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting recognizes economic growth through international business. Winners will be formally recognized at World Trade Day in May, the region’s annual premier international trade event.

With more than 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside of the United States, it is crucial for companies to sell their products and services on the global market. In 2020, Colorado exported $8.3 billion in products.

The Excellence in Exporting award provides official recognition from the State of Colorado and can help local companies increase their competitiveness in international markets. Previous recipients include Laser Technology, Inc.,Tailwind Nutrition and Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.

Companies may nominate themselves or other Colorado companies they find deserving. The business must be Colorado-based and have exported products or services for two or more years. A complete list of eligibility criteria may be found on the website.

Applications are due March 15.

Eligibility questions or award inquiries can be addressed to International Grant Manager Nicole Gunkle, Nicole.gunkle@state.co.us.