Beef cow nutrition demonstrations planned

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Shawnee County K-State Research and Extension will be hosting live, hands-on beef cow nutrition demonstrations in conjunction with the 2025 Topeka Farm Show. Titled “Fundamental Tools to Manage Winter Beef Cow Nutrition Programs,” these sessions will focus on body condition scoring and forage sample collection, analysis and interpretation.

Led by K-State Research and Extension specialists and agents, the demonstrations will provide practical and engaging learning opportunities. Using live animals, forage samples and on-site sampling equipment, participants will gain valuable insights into winter beef cow nutrition management.

All demonstrations will be inside Domer Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center (One Expocentre Drive, Topeka, KS 66612). There is no cost to attend and pre-registration for these walk-in sessions is not necessary.

Demonstrations will be offered:

Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 am, 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For more information contact:

Abigail Gettinger, (785) 232-0062 or agettinger@ksu.edu

Jason Warner, (785) 532-1460 or jasonwarner@ksu.edu