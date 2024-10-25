BLM approves big game, Gunnison sage-grouse, and land management plans

A mule deer buck in velvet trots through a grassy field. Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

BLM1

Final management plans reflect public input, ensure balanced management of BLM lands in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Bureau of Land Management unveiled resource management plans to protect big game and Gunnison sage-grouse habitat in Colorado, conserve public lands and focus energy development in areas with the highest potential for oil and gas resources in the BLM Upper Colorado River District.

The bureau released Records of Decision for the Big Game Resource Management Plan Amendment, the Gunnison Sage-Grouse Resource Management Plan Amendment, and plans for the Grand Junction and Colorado River Valley Field Offices. The finalization of these plans resolves litigation on past planning processes.

“The BLM worked tirelessly with local governments, conservation organizations, industry, Tribal Nations, and other stakeholders over the past two years to find an appropriate balance, which is achieved with the completion of these plans,” said BLM Colorado State Director Doug Vilsack. “BLM is at the forefront of wildlife conservation in Colorado by aligning oil and gas management in big game habitat with strong state rules and advancing a separate plan that will limit disturbance in the habitat of the threatened Gunnison sage-grouse.”

A male Gunnison sage-grouse displayed on a snowy lek. Photo by Helen Richardson BLM2

BLM issued a record of decision for oil and gas management that amends resource management plans in Colorado to promote conservation of big game corridors and other priority big game habitat on approximately 6 million surface acres managed by BLM and 16 million acres of BLM-managed sub-surface mineral estate. The final plan requires conservation of seasonal habitats and connectivity in support of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game population objectives .

BLM also analyzed disturbances from other land uses in considering cumulative impacts. This will help BLM continue to work with the state and other partners to enhance big game conservation while balancing the need for new outdoor recreation and energy development opportunities. More information is available on the BLM National NEPA Register at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2018400/510 .

RMPS AMENDED

BLM also amended 11 RMPs in Colorado and Utah to protect Gunnison sage-grouse habitat on more than 2 million acres of BLM-managed public land and nearly 3 million acres of public subsurface mineral estate. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated Gunnison sage-grouse as a threatened species in 2014 and approved a final recovery plan in 2020 .

Protections in BLM’s new plan include a one-mile buffer around Gunnison sage-grouse habitat as well as the designation of a new backcountry conservation area and three new areas of critical environmental concern. Surface disturbance will also be limited on BLM lands in Gunnison sage-grouse habitat. More information on the Gunnison sage-grouse plan can be found at the BLM National NEPA Register .

Updates to the Colorado River Valley and Grand Junction Field Office RMPs make approximately 85% of acres with high potential open for future oil and gas leasing, while low and medium potential areas are largely closed to leasing. The plans also add new areas where management will focus on protecting wilderness characteristics. More information on these plans can be found on BLM National NEPA Register .