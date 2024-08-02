Dickerson receives Tom Wells Junior Herdsman Scholarship 

The Tom Well’s family presents Jayce Dickerson of Paradise, Kan., the 2024 Herdsman of the Year award, along with a belt buckle and scholarship in his memory, at the National Junior Angus Show on July 5 in Madison, Wis. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

Kansas junior receives 2024 Junior Herdsman of the year

Jayce Dickerson describes a herdsman as someone who can “talk cattle” confidently, puts in the work at home and is willing to share their knowledge with others. He proved to exemplify these qualities himself, as he was named the 2024 Junior Herdsman of the Year during the National Junior Angus Show, July 5, in Madison, Wis.

“It’s just been a goal forever,” he said. “To get that award and to know that all of the juniors vote on it makes it even better.”

The award recognizes an outstanding member of the National Junior Angus Association in their final year of eligibility. Individuals must display a strong work ethic, dedication to their animals and exhibit skills in preparing their animals for the show ring.

This year, the award climbed to a new level of prestige. After Tom Wells, an iconic name in the industry and supporter of the NJAA, lost a battle to cancer last year, his family established the Tom Wells Junior Herdsman Scholarship to pair with the belt buckle the award winner receives. The 2024 scholarship was presented in the amount of $500.

“The Wells family was very active and supportive during their time in the NJAA,” said Jaclyn Boester, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “It is a huge honor to remember Tom in this way and for the Wells family to give back to the organization.”

ACCOLADES AND LEADERSHIP

Wells’ career in the breed was marked with many accolades and leadership roles. He was recognized in 1976 as the Herdsman of the Year, was a member of the Texas Angus Association board of directors and served as an advisor for the Texas Junior Angus Association.

“We contacted [Jaclyn] after he passed and wanted to do some kind of endowment,” said Merridee Wells, Tom’s wife. “It is a great way to honor him, as well as highlight something that he was very passionate about.”

Dickerson exhibits the same passion Wells had for the breed. The 21-year-old currently works on his family’s ranch in Paradise, Kan., where they run about 900 head of cattle. His duties include managing the animals’ nutrition plan, feeding, doctoring and haying.