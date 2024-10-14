Farmland Partners to sell $289M of land to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ unit

DENVER — Farmland Partners Inc. announced that it is selling a portfolio of 46 farms, comprising 41,554 acres of farmland, for $289 million in a single transaction with Farmland Reserve, Inc. The all-cash deal has been finalized by both parties and is scheduled to close on Oct. 16, 2024, once all conditions to closing are satisfied.

The portfolio includes farms across several regions and states, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and the Carolinas. The transaction does not include any of the company’s Illinois farmland, which is among the most valuable land it owns. FPI’s total gain on sale will be approximately $50 million, or approximately 21 percent over the aggregate net book value of the farms comprising the portfolio. In 2023, FPI also sold approximately $200 million of assets at a gain in excess of 20 percent.

Luca Fabbri, FPI’s president and CEO said of the sale: “Farmland is a ‘total return’ investment, with asset appreciation typically accounting for a majority of the overall return on invested capital. We have consistently advised shareholders that our company is undervalued due to lack of recognition by the market of the appreciation in our asset base. As we did last year, we have once again proven our total return thesis and highlighted the unrealized intrinsic value in our stock by delivering a sizable gain on a representative segment of our overall portfolio. We intend to deploy the resulting capital to reduce debt by approximately $140 million, to buy back stock, to pursue acquisitions, and for other corporate purposes. Moreover, as we did last year, we expect to be in a position to make a significant special distribution to shareholders at year-end.”

Fabbri explained that the company was excited to work with Farmland Reserve on this transaction.

“We are pleased to transition our long-standing tenant relationships to a high-quality institutional investor that values relationships as we do,” he said. “Farmland Reserve is highly respected in the farmland community as a best-in-class owner that manages farms expertly and deals honestly and ethically with its farmer tenants. We strongly believe that our farmer tenants will have an excellent partner moving forward.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Farmland Partners to acquire this unique portfolio of high-quality farmland,” said Doug Rose, CEO of Farmland Reserve. “We’re also gratified they saw us as the right buyer for these properties and the farmer tenant relationships that come with them. As an investor with a long-term vision, we look forward to leasing these productive farms to local farmers for many years to come.”