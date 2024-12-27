First private pesticide applicator training scheduled in Scottsbluff

Don’t be caught off guard by weeds. Attend one of the upcoming pesticide applicator trainings in the Panhandle. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Pesticide-RFP-122324

The first of several private pesticide applicator training dates will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 8:30 a.m. at the Nebraska Extension Crop Production Clinic at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Private pesticide licenses expiring in 2025, or anyone seeking a license may recertify or certify at the Crop Production Clinic. The cost of the clinic is $95. Pre-register at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc .

The Nebraska pesticide and chemigation training dates will be held throughout the Panhandle. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture will send notification letters to applicators whose licenses expire in 2025. Pre-registration is required for all training dates and locations, as seating space may be limited. The cost of the training is $60, payable on the day of the training (Checks should be made payable to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln). Bring the NDA letter to training and avoid filling out more paperwork. The letter has a barcode needed for recertification.

Private pesticide licenses can also be obtained by completing an online course. Pesticide applicators can purchase access to the course via https://psep.education/applicator/ . The cost of the course is $60. Call (402) 472-1632 for information. The state pesticide license fee is $25 for private applicators. An NDA private pesticide license card is required to purchase and use restricted-use pesticides to produce Agricultural Commodities.

For more information on pesticide applicator training dates, times, and locations, visit https://go.unl.edu/apke