Hammam joins K-State ASI department

Ahmed Hammam will join the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry as an assistant professor in dairy food processing and innovation in mid November.

Hammam says his primary goal is to lead research that addresses challenges in the dairy processing industry focusing on sustainability, process optimization and developing new value-added products. He aims to build a teaching and research program that not only advances the dairy industry but equips students with skills to excel in the dairy industry.

Hammam earned his doctorate in dairy manufacturing from South Dakota State University. He also earned his master’s degree in dairy manufacturing from SDSU, as well as his undergraduate degree in dairy science from Assiut University.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Dr. Ahmed Hammam will be joining our team in mid-November,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “His education, training and experiences in the dairy processing industry will bring extremely valuable expertise to dairy processing and innovation from both a research and teaching perspective. His presence will substantially build our capacity to partner with the sizable and growing dairy product industries in Kansas. Furthermore, the addition of Ahmed to our faculty team is an important component of ASI’s assessment of life-cycle production of food for humans with animals. We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Ahmed Hammam to our ASI family.”

Throughout his graduate studies, Hammam had the opportunity to teach many undergraduate-level courses related to dairy and food science and coached the dairy products judging team at SDSU. Hammam’s graduate research focused on developing processes to manufacture different dairy ingredients, studying their shelf stability, and manufacturing dairy products using those ingredients.

During his graduate career, Hammam was recognized for his academic achievements, research accomplishments, and outreach efforts. He was honored with the Alfred and Hilde Tobkin Memorial Award as well as the John Brandt Memorial Scholarship.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with faculty, students and industry partners to advance research in dairy processing and innovation,” Hammam said. “I am also excited about mentoring students, guiding them through both their academic and professional journeys, and helping them prepare for successful careers in the dairy industry.”

Furthermore, through research and education, he aims to contribute to K-State ASI’s commitment to innovation and excellence, in hopes of bridging the gap between academia and real-world applications in the dairy industry.

“I am excited to join the K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Department because it presents a unique opportunity to blend my passion for dairy processing with impactful research and teaching. The department’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my professional goals, and I am looking forward to contributing to this innovative academic community.” Hammam said.

Hammam joined the ASI faculty on Nov. 11. He and his wife, Preksam, have two children — Alma and Adam.

Farmer directors elect Spier as next president and CEO of USW

At their board meeting Nov. 14, 2024, U.S. Wheat Associates directors elected Mike Spier, vice president of Overseas Operations, as the export market organization’s next president and CEO, effective with the retirement of current President and CEO Vince Peterson on July 1, 2025.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be elected to this position and grateful to our officers and directors for their trust and confidence,” said Spier. “I am also immensely grateful to Vince Peterson, whose vision and dedication have laid a durable foundation for future success. I look forward to working with my outstanding colleagues, as well as the National Association of Wheat Growers, state wheat commissions, and our industry partners. Together, we will continue to innovate, create new export opportunities, enhance profitability for U.S. wheat growers, and deliver value to customers overseas.”

The USW president serves at the pleasure of the wheat farmers on its board of directors and is responsible for implementing board-directed policies and for managing staff, export market development programs and finances.

“Mike is well-known and respected by our overseas wheat buyers and the entire domestic industry. He is highly qualified, and I am very pleased the board selected him to lead the organization,” said Peterson, who was named USW’s 4th president in 2017. “With strong support from our board, we have maintained a solid financial position that will give Mike and our talented, hard-working staff a great foundation to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead in the world wheat market.”

Spier is an Oregon native who has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Seattle Pacific University. He started his career in 1992 as an accountant and then a grain merchandiser with United Grain Corporation in Portland, Ore. In 1997, he joined USW as assistant director of the West Coast Office. Spier relocated to Cairo, Egypt, in 1998 as USW assistant regional director for the Middle East and East Africa. After four years in Cairo, he transferred to Manila, Philippines, as assistant regional director for South and Southeast Asia. In 2009, USW promoted Spier to regional vice president for South and Southeast Asia and transferred him to USW’s Singapore Regional Office. In 2015, Spier transitioned to Columbia Grain International Inc. as assistant vice president of international marketing, establishing CGI’s Singapore office for marketing international milling wheat in Southeast Asia. In 2018, he moved to the company’s headquarters in Portland, Ore., to lead CGI’s international wheat marketing desk. In 2019, Spier returned to USW as vice president of overseas operations.

Throughout his career, Spier has gained expertise in grain merchandising, international wheat trading, market analysis, risk management and hedging, logistics, execution, and negotiation of ocean freight contracts. Over his career in the wheat industry, Spier has traveled to more than 50 countries, implementing wheat export market development activities, providing insight into the U.S. and world wheat markets, and assisting buyers with wheat contract terms to meet price and quality expectations.