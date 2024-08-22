Huge concern across Europe as cases of bluetongue virus escalates

Cases of bluetongue in livestock are increasing across Europe as farmers urged to be vigilant and report any symptoms to the authorities. Photo by Chris McCullough

Bluetongue

Farmers across Europe have been urged to keep a vigilant eye out for signs of bluetongue (BTV) in their livestock as case numbers escalate.

With over 4,000 cases of BTV-3 having been reported in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium since May 2024, more cases are now being reported in other countries.

Indeed, new cases have also been reported in France, Luxemburg and Denmark for the first time ever.

Bluetongue is a viral disease spread by biting midges, which affects all ruminants including sheep, cattle, goats and deer, as well as camelids, like llama and alpaca.

The virus symptoms vary across ruminants, but commonly include fever, lesions, redness of the mouth, eyes, nose, reddening of the skin above the hoof, excessive salivation and nasal discharge. However, some infected animals may show little or no clinical signs.

BTV does not affect humans or food safety. Authorities state the meat and milk from infected animals are also safe to eat and drink.

While the last case of bluetongue in Great Britain was confirmed in March 2024, farmers there have been told to be on high alert checking their livestock for signs of the virus, and to be careful if importing livestock from infected areas or abroad.

Between November 2023 and March 2024 there were 126 bluetongue cases in England on 73 premises in four counties, of which 119 cases were in cattle and seven cases in sheep.

RISK AT MEDIUM

The UK government’s risk level for BTV-3 in the country remains at medium, but Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss is urging for renewed vigilance as the risk of midges being blown over from northern Europe is very much dependent on weather conditions.

Christine said, “BTV outbreaks in Europe are on the rise and we must remain vigilant to the threat of disease spread. If you suspect disease in your animals please report.

“If you intend to move animals to live out of high-risk counties, including if you are buying in new animals, please take advantage of the free testing scheme to help stop the movement of non-clinical disease.”

One of the worst cases of a BTV outbreak happened in The Netherlands in September 2023, when a new BTV-3 variant appeared and spread across the country in just two months. The Dutch government reported that almost 5,000 farms were affected and tens of thousands of sheep died, with mortality rates as high as around 75%.