Juniors win Minix Stockman Contest at NJAS

Judge, meat scientist, nutritionist — cattlemen wear many hats, and the winners of the Minix Stockman Contest, exhibit some of the diverse skills needed to succeed in the cattle business. Lane Toledo of California, Titus Wynn of Wisconsin, and Creed Caldwell of Kansas earned the highest combined scores for each of the three age divisions at the 2024 National Junior Angus Show, held July 1-7 in Madison, Wis.

“The Stockman Contest was designed to prepare juniors for the future with their overall knowledge of the beef industry and their ability in evaluating cattle,” said Caitlyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities. “They must participate in the quiz bowl written exam, the judging contest and skill-a-thon.”

Taking home the prestigious honor of senior stockman, Caldwell placed 13th in livestock judging, second in the skill-a-thon contest, and was on the champion quiz bowl team, earning 37 points for the senior division. He says his involvement in the cattle industry, alongside his experiences in 4-H and FFA, have helped prepare him for the variety of contests.

Of the three contests, Caldwell says quiz bowl is his favorite. “It tests more of my broader knowledge about the livestock industry and the buzzer rounds make it really exciting,” he said.

Although he has grown up within The Business Breed, Caldwell has been actively involved in contests since 2020, and he says he feels honored to receive this award. “It feels like my hard work throughout the years has paid off, and it means a lot to be one of those elite junior Angus members.”

In the intermediate age division, Wynn placed first in Intermediate A livestock judging, seventh in the skill-a-thon contest, and scored 26 points on the quiz bowl exam. (For livestock judging contests, Intermediate and Junior divisions are split into A and B groups based on age.)

“It was the best show I’ve ever been to,” said Wynn, who experienced the NJAS for the first time in 2024.

Throughout the competitions, he said he found livestock judging to be one of his favorites, as it allowed him to evaluate the cattle as he would for his own herd. “Hands-on experience is one of the best ways to learn,” he added.

Wynn also said he was grateful to receive the award. “It was very special and unexpected,” he said.

This year’s top junior stockman, Toledo placed first in Junior B livestock judging, first in the skill-a-thon contest, and scored 48 points on the quiz bowl exam for the junior division. Toledo also won the contest at the 2023 NJAS.

In 2022, the contest was renamed to the Minix Stockman Contest to honor the late Ed and Wilma Minix who showed great passion for the livestock industry and emphasized the importance of youth involvement within it.

Each winner received a belt buckle, as well as cash awards: $750 for the senior division winner, $500 for the intermediate division winner, and $250 for the junior division winner.

Results of the 2024 NJAS, including shows, contests, awards and scholarships can be found at http://www.njas.info .

Nebraska State Fair hires sponsorship director

The Nebraska State Fair announced the appointment of Nicki Stoltenberg as the new sponsorship director for the organization. Stoltenberg brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in cultivating partnerships and driving sponsorship initiatives, making her a valuable addition to the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show team.

Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director, expressed her enthusiasm about Stoltenberg joining the team.

“We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Nicki Stoltenberg to our team,” Parr said. “Her extensive experience and passion for our state align perfectly with our mission. She is sure to bring an exciting level of energy to our team.”

With over two decades of experience in strategic partnerships, Stoltenberg has demonstrated her ability to foster meaningful relationships and deliver innovative sponsorship solutions. Her expertise will play a pivotal role in the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show missions of enhancing the experience of attendees and partners alike.

No stranger to Aksarben, Stoltenberg served Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority through the transition of the Aksarben Stock Show from Omaha to Grand Island in 2017. Being involved in the community is very important to Stoltenberg as she has spent a great deal of time serving in various leadership and volunteer roles over the years.

Parr says Stoltenberg will work closely with businesses and organizations throughout the state to create mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Her leadership will be instrumental in driving revenue growth and expanding the reach of the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show for years to come,” Parr said.

Stoltenberg is originally from Pender, Neb., and received her bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.