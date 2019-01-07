K-State junior swine, meat goat days scheduled

The Kansas State University Youth Livestock Program, K-State Research & Extension, and the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry will be hosting two junior producer days in the spring of 2019. Junior Swine Producer Day will be Saturday, March 9 and Junior Meat Goat Producer Day will be Saturday, March 30.

Both events will be hosted in Weber Arena on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan. The junior day programs are a one-day educational opportunity for youth, parents, project leaders, agents and other adults to increase their knowledge about youth livestock production and management. All ages are welcome, but all attendees must register. These are biennial events, with sheep and beef days hosted in even years and the swine and meat goat in odd years.

Both Junior Swine and Junior Meat Goat days will offer an instructor-led training for attendees to earn their YQCA certification. It will be provided as an optional session after each junior day program concludes (approximately 2:30 p.m.). The training is expected to last 1 hour and 15 minutes to an hour and a half. YQCA is a national youth livestock quality assurance program that is in its second year. All exhibitors planning to participate in the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive and/or Kansas Junior Livestock Show in 2019 will be required to complete YQCA certification to be eligible to show.

The cost for each junior day is $15 per person for those who register by the early deadline, and $20 per person for those who register after the deadline. Please note, any registrations received after the early deadline cannot be guaranteed a t-shirt.

There are two methods available to register: 1) download the flyer at http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays, complete the bottom portion of the flyer and mail it with payment; or 2) complete the online registration at http://bit.ly/ksuasiregister. Early registration for Junior Swine Producer Day is Feb. 15 and March 11 for Junior Meat Goat Producer Day. Additional details will be emailed to those who indicate through their junior day registration that they plan to attend the YQCA session, as participation will require an additional registration step.

More information is available at www.youthlivestock.ksu.edu. For questions, please contact Lexie Hayes, youth livestock coordinator, at adhayes@ksu.edu or (785) 532-1264.