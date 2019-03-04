Livestock losses may qualify for livestock indemnity program

Kansas has been experiencing some extreme weather conditions in late winter, just as spring calves are born. The weather is causing issues for many livestock producers and in some cases resulting in livestock losses.

USDA's Livestock Indemnity Program may be able to help. LIP provides assistance to eligible producers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, wildfires, extreme heat or extreme cold. Producers should immediately document known livestock losses to maintain eligibility for possible compensation. Contact your local FSA office for more details about acceptable documentation.

Eligible losses are recorded and compensated by calendar year. The 2019 loss year began Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2019. Losses due to adverse weather events through the end of the year must occur no later than 60 calendar days from the ending date of the event. A notice of loss must be filed with FSA within 30 days of when the loss of livestock is apparent.

Participants must file a complete application for payment and provide the following supporting documentation to their local FSA office no later than 90 calendar days after the end of the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.

Proof of death documentation

Copy of growers' contracts

Proof of normal mortality documentation

Kansas FSA State Committee has established Kansas normal mortality rates for each type and weight range of eligible livestock, i.e. Adult Beef Cow = 1.1 percent and Non-Adult Beef Cattle (less than 400 pounds) = 2.7 percent. These established percentages reflect losses that are considered expected or typical under "normal" conditions.

Additional information about LIP is available at your local FSA office or on the December 2018 LIP Fact Sheet, available online at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/news-room/fact-sheets/index.