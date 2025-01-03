NCTA and CASNR align to strengthen technical ag training in Nebraska

Gossen

LINCOLN, Neb. — For more than a century, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis has been a cornerstone of technical agricultural education, evolving from a high school to a technical college in 1965.



Beginning in 2025, NCTA will align more closely with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. This partnership aims to enhance resources, expand opportunities, and create seamless pathways for students to enter Nebraska’s growing agricultural workforce.



LEADERSHIP TRANSITION



Larry Gossen, who has served as NCTA’s dean since 2020, will retire in June 2025.



“We’re grateful for Dr. Gossen’s leadership and his unwavering commitment to NCTA and Nebraska’s largest industry — agriculture,” said Mike Boehm, University of Nebraska vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor for UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Larry guided NCTA through the complexities of COVID with a steadfast focus on students, laying the groundwork for a stronger partnership with CASNR.”



Under Gossen’s leadership, NCTA addressed significant deferred maintenance, including repairs to steam tunnels, roads, roofs and building exteriors. He strengthened ties between the college and the Curtis community, while spearheading partnerships with CASNR to enhance workforce development and expand continuing education opportunities for Nebraska’s meat processors.



A key milestone during his tenure was securing a $644,489 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop a targeted curriculum for the Nebraska meat processing industry. In collaboration with UNL’s Department of Animal Science and private industry, this program trains and credentials potential and current employees. It incorporates hands-on learning at NCTA’s and UNL’s meat labs and offers bilingual materials in English and Spanish to improve workforce skills, retention and satisfaction.



Gossen also played a pivotal role in securing a transformative $6 million gift from Barbara and Wally Weitz, part of a $12 million project to renovate NCTA’s historic “Barn” into a Student Success and Activity Center. The project will provide vibrant gathering spaces, enhance dining facilities, and expand resources to support student success.



NEW COLLABORATION

The realignment of NCTA and CASNR will create seamless pathways for students pursuing high-demand agricultural careers. NCTA students will have the opportunity to dual-enroll in CASNR, gaining access to advanced coursework and pathways into four-year degree programs or specialized certificates.



“This partnership will open doors for students to access world-class research facilities and hands-on learning opportunities at sites like the Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center at USMARC, the Klosterman Feedlot Innovation Center, and the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory,” Gossen said. “It equips them with the skills they need to thrive in an evolving agricultural industry.”



CASNR students will also benefit from this collaboration by acquiring technical skills through NCTA coursework and hands-on learning opportunities. They will have the option to earn associate degrees or certificates as they work toward bachelor’s degrees.



“This partnership exemplifies the forward-thinking collaboration that will propel the University of Nebraska on its odyssey to extraordinary,” said NU President Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. “By aligning academic programming, we are creating unique opportunities for students to pursue high-demand careers in agriculture, equipped with the traditional and emerging skills needed to thrive in Nebraska’s bioeconomy.”



SHARED VISION

The partnership reflects a broader alignment of technical agriculture education with the land-grant mission of the University of Nebraska, Boehm said.



“We are committed to making Nebraska the premier destination for comprehensive, innovative education in technical, digital, and precision agriculture,” he said. “What happens next in agriculture happens first in Nebraska, and our workforce needs to be ready with the skills to meet that challenge.”



A national search for NCTA’s next permanent leader will be conducted on a timeline that ensures careful selection of the best candidate to advance the college’s mission.

For more information on NCTA, visit NCTA.unl.edu .