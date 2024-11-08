NCTA hosts inaugural Precision Ag Conference

CURTIS, Neb. — On Nov. 21, 2024, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will host the inaugural Precision Ag Conference, an opportunity to discover the latest farming practices through innovative technology and sustainable solutions. This conference promises to be an essential gathering for students, educators, and professionals eager to explore “the science of where.”

The Precision Ag Conference, presented by NCTA, West Central Research and Extension Center, Nebraska GIS/LIS Association and Council, will showcase the latest advancements in precision agriculture, emphasizing the importance of data-driven decision-making in farming. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, researchers and practitioners about how precision agriculture can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve crop yields, all while fostering stronger agricultural communities.

Larry Gossen, NCTA dean, shares, “NCTA has the privilege of hosting the 2024 Precision Ag Conference on campus in conjunction with the Nebraska GIS/LIS Association, Nebraska GIS Council, and the West Central Research Extension and Education Center. This is a great opportunity for all to engage with industry professionals and extension educators about the latest technologies in agriculture. Come learn how you can implement these topics into your operation.”

The conference will feature a diverse lineup of presentations covering a range of topics. Keynote speakers include Mitch Stephenson, who will discuss the integration of cattle and GIS technology, and Abia Katimbo, who will delve into innovative irrigation management practices. Other presentations will cover subjects such as agricultural conservation planning, remote sensing, and the use of drones in modern farming.

HIGHLIGHTING SUCCESS

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees will enjoy lunch sponsored by Invest Nebraska, which will include local stories highlighting successful agricultural practices in the region.

Participants will also gain access to a six-month membership with the Nebraska GIS/LIS Association, providing valuable networking opportunities with GIS professionals statewide. This aspect of the conference aims to strengthen the ties between agriculture and technology, an essential connection in today’s data-driven farming environment.

The event will take place at the Nebraska Agriculture Education Center in Curtis, 610 E. 6th St, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The registration fee is $50 per person. Discounts are available for students of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

For those interested in deepening their skills, an ArcPro/Data Migration Workshop will be offered on the same day. Interested individuals can register by contacting casey.dunngossin@nebraska.com directly.

As the agricultural sector faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the Precision Ag Conference stands out as a pivotal event to equip the next generation of farmers and agricultural professionals. Don’t miss your chance to be at the forefront of agricultural innovation — join us in Curtis and improve your odds of farming success.