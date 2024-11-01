Nebraska Extension hosting livestock risk management workshops in Curtis and North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension will host risk management workshops to update livestock producers on the latest insurance options and risk management planning strategies. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 12, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte. It will also be held from 7 to 9 p.m., Nov. 13, at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Educational Center Room 137, at 404 E. 7th St. in Curtis

Attendees will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times. Current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to help producers to make more informed decisions. The goal of this program is to provide producers with the tools and resources needed to navigate the volatile livestock market and better manage risk through the creation of a risk management plan.

Topics will include managing drought risk with USDA’s Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage Insurance and managing price risk with USDA’s Livestock Risk Protection. PRF is an annual sign-up due on Dec. 1. LRP can be purchased most business days. The Weaned Calf Risk Protection Program, new this year, will also be discussed.

The workshop is free, and snacks will be provided. To ensure enough supplies are available, registration is requested by Nov. 11 for North Platte by calling Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County at (308) 532-2683 and Nov. 12 for Curtis by calling the Nebraska Extension in Frontier County at (308) 367-4424 or going to https://go.unl.edu/l-r-m .

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2023-70027-40444.