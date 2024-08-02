New format for Nebraska Soybean Management Field Days

Farmers will engage in discussions and learn about the latest advancements at the 2024 Soybean Management Field Days, held Aug. 13-16 across Nebraska. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

Soybean

LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2024 Soybean Management Field Days will take place from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16. This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension introduce a new format, providing a unique opportunity for farmers to enhance their knowledge of soybean production, explore the new Soybean Testing Ag Performance Solutions or TAPS contest and network with fellow growers.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees will be able to participate in two different formats, one occurring in the evening and the other during the day. The evening meetings, held on Aug. 13 through Aug. 15, will feature presentations on locally relevant topics and engage participants in interactive discussions. To conclude the week on Aug. 16, a field day starting mid-morning will highlight the Soybean Testing Ag Performance Solutions contest with a plot tour and interactive discussion. Participants at both formats will also gain insights into the Nebraska Soybean Board’s research, marketing and education efforts supported by checkoff dollars. University specialists and educators will lead discussions at each location.

“Keeping relevance and profitability at the forefront of the field days is important for the Nebraska Soybean Board,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Changing up the format to include evening sessions and the addition of the soybean TAPS competition this year provides an exciting new way for farmers to engage and learn from each other.”

Soybean Management Field Days is free to attend thanks to support from the Nebraska Soybean Board. Complimentary meal and refreshments will be provided. To help with a meal count, please pre-register two days in advance of each field day at enreec.unl.edu/soydays or by calling (402) 624-8030.

Evening programs (Registration – 5:30 p.m., Program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) dates and locations are:

Aug. 13 – Holdrege, Neb. (Blake Johnson farm) with information on the soybean TAPS competition, dectes stem borer and irrigation

(Blake Johnson farm) with information on the soybean TAPS competition, dectes stem borer and irrigation Aug. 14 – Neligh, Neb. (Kenny Reinke farm) with information on the soybean TAPS competition, white mold and irrigation

(Kenny Reinke farm) with information on the soybean TAPS competition, white mold and irrigation Aug. 15 – Ulysses, Neb. (Scott Reichert farm) with an in-field tour of on-farm research plot on biological seed treatments for soybeans and discussion on the soybean TAPS competition

Morning program (Registration – 10 a.m., Program from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) date and location is:

Aug. 16 – Mead, Neb. (UNL Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension & Education Center) with TAPS plots tour, discussion on participant decisions, Ag Olympics and soybean gall midge research plot tours

“Our team from Nebraska Extension looks forward to having an interactive discussion about Nebraska soybeans,” said Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension Water & Cropping Systems educator. “Come join us in the evening on Tuesday to Thursday for a quick update on soybean issues or Friday for a more in-depth dive into what we’ve learned already from the inaugural soybean TAPS competition at ENREEC.”

Furthermore, University of Nebraska-Lincoln agronomists, plant disease experts and insect specialists will be available to address participants’ inquiries, and attendees can bring unidentified crop problems for complimentary identification.

For additional information about the field days, including maps to the event sites, visit enreec.unl.edu/soydays , or contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at (402) 441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at (402) 624-8030.