New noises, new views

For the past several years it has been in vogue to have a home in Montana or Wyoming. South Dakota was sort of the Rodney Dangerfield of the West — it got no respect. But that is no longer the case. We have been discovered. We have big city types moving to rural sites and that could easily lead to a culture war. In order to head that off at the pass, learning early about rural life is the key. This education process goes both ways; we rural residents will become more aware of how and why we do things, because we will be asked. It is a time for introspection on our parts. Newly minted country dwellers can even remind us of a thing or two by inquiring and commenting from their prospective.

To California or Colorado transplants, this may seem like a foreign country and in a way it is. How it is viewed is all about perspective. Do you look for what we don’t have here — that you were used to in the city — or do you concentrate on what we do have? You can always move back to the city or visit there once in a while to get your “fix.” But please do not try to make over our area to suit yourself. Your moving here is rather like an arranged marriage. If you don’t have time to get well acquainted before you move in, you will likely come up with a list things you want to change. Tread lightly. You will be fighting an uphill battle because we like the status quo.

There are two sides to the farming and ranching life, as well as the city versus country life — the romanticized one and the real one. You will find that your life will change and that you will not be simply changing your location while expecting the same services and conveniences of town or city life. Rural living is commonly seen as less stressful, though when problems arise — like when the well goes dry and you have no water in the house — the problems aren’t solved by calling city hall. While you read about life in the country being a slower pace and a simpler life, the reality is it is not necessarily easy.

For those who think it’s all about sitting on your porch with your feet up on the railing, watching the grass grow, you have another think coming. Animals don’t feed themselves unless they are out to pasture, and even then, their water has to be checked daily.

Country noises are unusual. You might be startled awake by farm equipment running at 4 in the morning. If that will upset your sensibilities, you had better think again before you buy. Please do not buy with the intention of putting a farmer out of business, just in case you decide that something on a neighboring farm bothers you.

There is much to learn when you transplant from a city to the country or a small town. You will be responsible for more than you thought — and once you get a handle on your new habitat, you will amaze yourself.

