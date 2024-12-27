New University of Wyoming Extension staffers join network

Nagy

Kristi-Nagy-2023-copy-400×265

The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Kristi Nagy back as the 4-H youth development educator for Laramie County.

Nagy For the Tribune |

“We are excited to have Kristi back,” says Bridger Feuz, associate director of UW Extension. “She brings several years of experience, strong relationships with the Laramie County commissioners, and an amazing network with the committed 4-H volunteers in Laramie County.”

Nagy first joined Laramie County Extension in 2015. She started as an administrative assistant and transitioned to the role of 4-H military educator in 2017. In this role, Nagy created educational, hands-on activities for youth with family members serving in the military. She primarily worked with youth whose family members were associated with the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base and Wyoming National Guard . She also coordinated with a variety of stakeholders, including military leaders, military youth, volunteers and the local community.

In 2019, Nagy transitioned to a 4-H youth development position. She led programs and events and used newsletters, social media and other methods to promote Laramie County 4-H.

Nagy received a bachelor’s from the University of Phoenix in business administration and holds an associate degree in early childhood education from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo.

Former Washakie County administrative assistant Erica Reasoner is in place as the new 4-H youth development educator for Crook County .

Reasoner Vet Column 11-16-09

Reasoner began working as an administrative assistant in the Washakie County extension office in 2022. During her time in this position, she took on several volunteer leadership roles within Washakie County 4-H.

As a volunteer, Reasoner led 4-H activities in multiple project areas, including photography, shooting sports and fishing. She served as the Washakie County 4-H council treasurer and co-leader in the South Flat Juniors 4-H Club . Reasoner also created a junior Master Gardener program for local youth in cooperation with the Worland Community Garden.

“I was not involved in 4-H in my youth but after seeing the impact it has on the lives of youth, I wish I had been able to,” said Reasoner. “After jumping feet first into becoming a 4-H leader and working with youth, I fell in love with community it creates.”

Reasoner believes her experiences in Washakie County will help her inspire youth, coordinate events and connect to new people. She is excited to explore Crook County and learn from new colleagues.

Reasoner earned her bachelor’s degree in general studies from UW in 2023. She has previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a biological science technician, where she assisted with invasive weed control.

Larissa Bonnet has joined UW Extension as a community vitality and health educator serving Sheridan County .

Bonnet La Junta Livestock 11-9-09

Bonnet grew up in Sheridan and serves as a volunteer in various community organizations. Currently, she referees youth sports, serves as the president of the Sheridan Junior Hawks hockey team and supports the Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan .

Bonnet earned a bachelor’s in liberal arts from Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colo., in 2002. In 2005, she received her master’s in counseling and human services from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Bonnet is currently pursuing a doctorate in education from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., which she anticipates completing in 2025.

Bonnet has spent more than a decade working for Sheridan College . For 13 years, she served as director of campus life and housing; in the past year, she worked as the director of campus services.

In her time at Sheridan College, Bonnet developed leadership trainings, addressed student concerns, served on committees that govern the college, and coordinated building and service maintenance. She looks forward to learning new skills, deepening her existing connections, and meeting new people in her new role with UW Extension.

“I am excited to create new relationships and work with key partners in the Sheridan community to bring opportunities to the community,” said Bonnet.

Tanya Santee is wrapping her first months as a 4-H youth development educator serving Fremont County.

Santee

After 11 years as a 4-H member, Santee has spent 28 years volunteering with 4-H. She graduated from UW in 2000, double majoring in small business management and business education.

Santee was a teacher in Fremont County School District 25 for more than two decades, following several years teaching in the St. Stephens Indian School. She has taught subjects related to business, career development, technology and marketing. During her time as a teacher, Santee served as a college and career counselor and coached soccer, volleyball and track. Over the course of her career, she won multiple coach of the year awards.

Santee also ran a contractor business, 307 FixIt Inc., for four years. In this role, she coordinated financial information and managed relationships with vendors, customers and employees.

During Santee’s decades of volunteer experience with 4-H, she taught youth, coordinated programs and activities, and managed other leaders and volunteers. As a lifelong Fremont County resident, Santee has built meaningful connections with other 4-H leaders and community partners in the agricultural, business and educational industries.

Santee has helped organize many 4-H events, including livestock judging contests, 4-H camps, and Wyoming State Fair . “Honestly, 4-H is where my heart is,” Santee said. “I can’t imagine working for a more worthy organization.”