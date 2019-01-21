NWSS raises thousands for family of PBR bull rider Lowe, who died after a bull stepped on his chest

In an exclusive interview with Lincoln Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, National Western Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews provided an update regarding the death of PBR bull rider Mason Lowe. PBR bull rider Mason Lowe, 25, from Exeter, Mo., was killed Tuesday evening by a bull that stepped on his chest during the PBR Chute Out competition at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 16, 2019.

LR: The initial reaction must have been heartbreaking.

Paul Andrews: Obviously, to lose a great human being – to lose any human being – but to lose Mason Lowe on a freak accident on a very difficult ride … all of our hearts are broken around here for his family, and we are just going to do all we can to try and support them moving forward.

LR: That being said, I understand on the following night they were going to do a fundraiser? Do you have any idea how much was raised?

Paul Andrews: In arena, on Wednesday night we raised $30,000 from just the people in (the) arena. We've raised … more than $100,000 between online donations and then the National Western Stock Show board. The board of the stock show – more than $80,000 from the board of the stock show. We are just trying to be as supportive as possible for him and his family and the whole PBR family, really.

LR: I was going to follow up that question with what the National Western did to contribute, but it sounds like the board has already contributed $80,000?

Paul Andrews: Right. The board themselves contributed $80,000 already, led by Mike Long and Arrow Electronics, who contributed $50,000 right away. Just tremendous support. All the people here are interested in contributing and I think that number will keep going up.

-Rogers is a freelance writer and photographer located east of Parker, Colo. He can be reached at lincoln@lincolnrogers.com or you can find him on Facebook at Official Lincoln Rogers Writing & Photography Page.